RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: High scoring clash expected in Jaipur; Toss at 7 PM IST

Match 36 of IPL 2026 brings an exciting clash as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), with both teams entering the contest on the back of strong victories.

Rajasthan Royals come into this game with good momentum after a convincing 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in their previous outing. Batting first, RR posted 159 runs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal contributing 22 runs at the top and Ravindra Jadeja playing a steady knock of 43 to hold the innings together.

Their bowlers then executed the chase plan perfectly, delivering a disciplined performance. Jofra Archer led the attack with excellent figures of 3 for 20, while Nandre Burger and Brijesh Singh supported well, picking up two wickets each to ensure RR defended their total comfortably.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, arrive full of confidence after a commanding 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals. SRH produced a dominant batting display, piling up 242 runs. The highlight was Abhishek Sharma’s sensational 135 off 68 balls, which completely shifted the game’s momentum, while Heinrich Klaasen provided explosive finishing support with a quickfire 37 off just 13 deliveries.

Their bowlers also stepped up effectively, with Eshan Malinga claiming 4 for 32 and Harsh Dubey taking 3 wickets to complete a dominant all-round performance.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: KL Rahul equals Chris Gayle's record with 6th IPL hundred With both sides in form, this encounter promises a high-intensity battle between RR’s disciplined unit and SRH’s explosive firepower.

IPL 2026: RR vs SRH playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Salil Arora

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 live telecast: The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RR vs SRH match.