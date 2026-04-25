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RR vs SRH Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on its app and website.

RR vs SRH IPL 2026

RR vs SRH IPL 2026

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

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Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their impressive run of form when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 36 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 25.
 
RR have been among the most consistent teams this season, showing strong performances in both batting and bowling departments. Their batting unit has been boosted by the emergence of young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while their bowling attack, led by Jofra Archer, has delivered in crucial moments. They enter this contest on the back of a commanding 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants, which has further boosted their confidence and momentum.
 
 
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a fairly positive campaign so far, though inconsistency in a few matches has slightly halted their progress. With four wins from seven games, they continue to rely on their aggressive batting approach, which has helped them dominate strong opposition on several occasions. Having already defeated Rajasthan earlier in the season, SRH will be confident heading into this rematch in Jaipur.
 
With both sides in decent form and eager to move up the table, this encounter is expected to be a competitive and entertaining battle. 
 
IPL 2026 RR vs SRH broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

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When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 25 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 25.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026 on April 25?
The toss for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 begin on April 25?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on its app and website.

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Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

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