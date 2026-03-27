Slapgate to CSK ban: Controversies that took place in the IPL history

The Indian Premier League has grown into one of the most celebrated T20 tournaments in the world, delivering electrifying cricket and global fanfare over nearly two decades. However, alongside its success, the league has also faced moments of controversy that stirred debate and briefly challenged its reputation.

As the 19th edition of the IPL is set to begin on March 28, 2026, with players from across the globe gearing up to represent 10 franchises, it’s a good time to revisit some of the most talked-about controversies that once shook the tournament.

Spot-fixing scandal of 2013

One of the darkest chapters in IPL history emerged in 2013, when players including S. Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila, and Ankeet Chavan were accused of spot-fixing. The scandal triggered widespread investigations and raised serious concerns about corruption in cricket, drawing global scrutiny toward the league.

Suspension of CSK and Rajasthan Royals

ALSO READ: How Chepauk stadium celebrated CSK legacy with legends at Roar 2026 As a fallout of the 2013 fixing and betting investigations, two major franchises, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, were handed two-year suspensions (2016–2017). Their absence led to the temporary inclusion of teams like Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions, marking an unusual phase in IPL history.

The Harbhajan–Sreesanth 'Slapgate' Incident

Back in the inaugural 2008 season, a shocking incident unfolded when Harbhajan Singh slapped S. Sreesanth after a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. The emotional aftermath, with Sreesanth visibly in tears, turned the episode into one of the earliest and most sensational IPL controversies.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Wankhede stadium ban

In 2012, Bollywood star and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was involved in a heated altercation with security personnel at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The incident led to a five-year ban on his entry into the stadium, making headlines far beyond the cricketing world.

Ravindra Jadeja’s contract dispute ban

In 2010, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was suspended for one IPL season after breaching contract rules. He was found negotiating with another franchise while still being under contract with Rajasthan Royals, leading to disciplinary action by the BCCI.

Luke Pomersbach arrest controversy

Another off-field controversy arose in 2012 involving Australian cricketer Luke Pomersbach, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was arrested in Delhi following allegations of misconduct at a hotel, sparking widespread media coverage and adding to IPL’s list of controversies.