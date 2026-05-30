Slow start followed up by a valiant comeback: GT's road to IPL 2026 final

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will be looking to win their second Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy when they take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final of IPL 2026 on Sunday, May 31, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT, after being stunned by RCB in Qualifier 1 with a 92-run loss, scripted the highest successful chase in IPL playoffs history of 215 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday to book their place in the final with a seven-wicket win in Qualifier 2.

Ironically enough, GT is one of the most complete sides in the tournament on paper, but has had a rough road to their third IPL final since their debut in 2022.

As it stands on the cusp of another IPL title after a forgettable start in the 2026 season, here's a closer look at how the Ahmedabad-based franchise looks before the final game.

GT's road to IPL 2026 final

Before getting into the weeds of their performance, let’s take a look at how GT’s season progressed and how they finally booked their berth for the title match of IPL 2026.

GT started the season with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, in their third game against Delhi Capitals (DC), they defended 2 runs off the last two balls to win the game by a single run, kicking off their comeback journey.

They went on to beat LSG and KKR by seven and five wickets, respectively, in their next two outings before hitting another roadblock. They lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by a margin of 99 runs before going down to RCB by five wickets.

However, they turned things around quickly and went on a five-game winning spree as they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK), RCB, RR, PBKS and Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next five games. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) did give them a scare by defeating them by 29 runs, but they ended their league stage with a big 89-run win over CSK, not only confirming their place in the playoffs but also securing a top-two finish.

In the playoffs, GT faced RCB in Qualifier 1 and were outplayed in all departments as the defending champions won the game by 92 runs to qualify for the final. GT were then forced to face RR in Qualifier 2 and were asked to chase the highest total in IPL playoffs history, 215, by the Jaipur-based franchise.

ALSO READ: Gill's fifth IPL ton sends GT to IPL 2026 final with record chase vs RR GT skipper Shubman Gill stepped up to the occasion and played a fiery knock of 104 off just 53 balls to power his team to a seven-wicket win and a chance to lift their second title against RCB on Sunday.

IPL 2026: All GT match results

Match No. Date Opponent Venue GT Score Opponent Score Result 4 Mar 31 Punjab Kings New Chandigarh 162/6 PBKS 165/7 Lost by 3 wkts 9 Apr 4 Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 204/8 RR 210/6 Lost by 6 runs 14 Apr 8 Delhi Capitals Delhi 210/4 DC 209/8 Won by 1 run 19 Apr 12 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 165/3 LSG 164/8 Won by 7 wkts 25 Apr 17 Kolkata Knight Riders Ahmedabad 181/5 KKR 180 Won by 5 wkts 30 Apr 20 Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad 100 MI 199/5 Lost by 99 runs 34 Apr 24 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 205/3 RCB 206/5 Lost by 5 wkts 37 Apr 26 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 162/2 CSK 158/7 Won by 8 wkts 42 Apr 30 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahmedabad 158/6 RCB 155 Won by 4 wkts 46 May 3 Punjab Kings Ahmedabad 167/6 PBKS 163/9 Won by 4 wkts 52 May 9 Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 229/4 RR 152 Won by 77 runs 56 May 12 Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahmedabad 168/5 SRH 86 Won by 82 runs 60 May 16 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 218/4 KKR 247/2 Lost by 29 runs 66 May 21 Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 229/4 CSK 140 Won by 89 runs Q1 May 26 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dharamsala 162 RCB 254/5 Lost by 92 runs Q2 May 29 Rajasthan Royals New Chandigarh 219/3 RR 214/6 Won by 7 wkts

Tried-and-tested batting approach

One of the biggest reasons behind GT's dominant run in IPL 2026 has once again been their top three batters. Sai Sudharsan (710 runs), Shubman Gill (722 runs) and Jos Buttler (507 runs) have led their batting charge in a responsible yet aggressive manner.

In the 16 games GT have played this season, at least one of them has stepped up and scored big on almost every occasion, leading the team to victory. On the very few occasions when they failed to do so, the side ended up on the losing side.

The criticality of GT’s top order can be understood from the fact that the highest scorers for the side after them this season are Washington Sundar (327 runs) and Rahul Tewatia (183 runs).

If GT’s top order manage to continue their form in the final, they could make things very difficult for the defending champions.

Powerplay ploy with the ball

As if GT’s top order in batting was not intimidating enough, their opening bowlers have made life difficult for opposition teams with their aggressive bowling.

In most matches, GT use only Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada in the powerplay, and with good reason, as both bowlers have consistently delivered for their side. After the Qualifier 2 game, GT have 33 wickets in the powerplay, which is the joint-highest tally alongside RCB.

Kagiso Rabada, with 19 wickets in the first six overs, leads the chart for the most powerplay wickets this season. Whenever these two bowlers have delivered early in the innings, GT have rarely lost a game this season.

The West Indian X-factor

While Siraj and Rabada were delivering with the ball in the powerplay, GT’s bowling in the middle overs was looking subpar until they decided to add Jason Holder to the playing 11. Holder immediately started making an impact and now has 17 wickets in just 10 matches, making him the fourth-highest wicket-taker for GT.

Holder’s hit-the-deck bowling has worked wonders for GT, especially on hard wickets where bowling short has been more effective for pacers. Holder’s middle-over spells have helped GT restrict opposition teams to chaseable totals while batting first and have also been crucial in defending totals in the second innings.

If GT manage to play all their cards right and have all their top performers at their best in the final, they could make RCB’s title defence a tall order, especially with the added advantage of playing at their home venue.