SRH vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: SRH look to extend winning run at home; toss at 7 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today, with hopes of winning their third consecutive game of the season after starting their campaign with three losses in four games.

On the other hand, DC, who started their season with a big win and followed it with back-to-back victories before losing two games in a row, finally got back to winning ways with a thrilling win over the defending champions and will now aim to stay on that path in Hyderabad.

SRH bowling revival fuels comeback

Hyderabad’s turnaround has been driven largely by an improving bowling unit that initially looked vulnerable in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins. Although Cummins has rejoined the squad, he remains unavailable for this fixture, forcing others to shoulder responsibility.

That challenge has brought out strong performances from emerging names such as Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain and Shivang Kumar, who have added fresh energy and discipline. Eshan Malinga also impressed in the recent win over Chennai Super Kings, particularly at the death, as SRH secured successive home victories.

Their batting, however, remains a work in progress. Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have yet to consistently fire together, while stand-in captain Ishan Kishan has also struggled to impose himself regularly. Those uneven starts have often left Heinrich Klaasen with too much to do in the middle overs, forcing the South African to rebuild before unleashing his power game.

Capitals rely on experience, seek complete performance

Delhi Capitals have shown flashes of quality but are still searching for sustained momentum. Senior batters KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Tristan Stubbs have all made useful contributions, but the side needs bigger and more regular scores, especially on surfaces expected to favour strokeplay.

Sameer Rizvi, who starred early in the campaign, has cooled off with a string of low scores, increasing the pressure on the top order. The Capitals will also hope experienced names such as David Miller and Karun Nair can provide stability.

Their bowling attack remains their biggest strength. Lungi Ngidi has led the pace unit effectively in Mitchell Starc’s absence, combining control with wicket-taking impact. Captain Axar Patel has been tidy through the middle overs, while Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan give Delhi multiple options across phases.

IPL 2026: SRH vs DC playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Impact players: Sakib Hussain

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel / Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

SRH vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between SRH skipper Ishan Kishan and DC skipper Axar Patel will take place at 7 PM IST.

SRH vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

SRH vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.