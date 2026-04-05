SRH vs LSG Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The IPL 2026 spotlight moves to Hyderabad as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 10 today, at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. This marks the first match of the season at this historic ground, promising a thrilling experience for the fans.

SRH began their campaign with a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but quickly recovered with a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, becoming the first away team to win this season. Now back on home turf, they will aim to carry that momentum forward and register another win in front of their fans at Uppal.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the day. Both skippers after the toss - Pant: We'll bowl first. The wicket is good, let them bat first, and we will put them under pressure in the second innings. It's not a new challenge, but this is one team that can hurt us. Looks like a good wicket for sure, but there's something in it, the ball might stick after the first 6 overs. Just one change, Manimaran Siddarth is in, Nortje is out. Ishan: Very happy, always good to be in front of the home crowd. Two changes - Livingstone and Harshal Patel come in. Harshal has always done well here, Livi will give us some off-spin. Decision-making is the most important, try well and execute your plans. It's important to get two points, but we need to be calm and take one match at a time.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, had a challenging start, facing a heavy loss against Delhi Capitals at their Ekana home ground. Their batting faltered under pressure, highlighting the need for improved strategies. LSG will look to bounce back with a strong showing in Hyderabad to get their season back on track.

IPL 2026 SRH vs LSG broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 5 (Sunday).

What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026?

The toss for the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 begin?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the match live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in India?

JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the match on its app and website.