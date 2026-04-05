SRH vs LSG Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the match on its app and website.
BS Web Team New Delhi
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The IPL 2026 spotlight moves to Hyderabad as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 10 today, at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. This marks the first match of the season at this historic ground, promising a thrilling experience for the fans.
SRH began their campaign with a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but quickly recovered with a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, becoming the first away team to win this season. Now back on home turf, they will aim to carry that momentum forward and register another win in front of their fans at Uppal.
Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, had a challenging start, facing a heavy loss against Delhi Capitals at their Ekana home ground. Their batting faltered under pressure, highlighting the need for improved strategies. LSG will look to bounce back with a strong showing in Hyderabad to get their season back on track.
Also Read
|IPL 2026 SRH vs LSG broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
IPL 2026 Match 10, SRH vs LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
How to watch SRH vs LSG in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 5 (Sunday).
What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026?
The toss for the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 3:00 PM IST.
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 begin?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will start at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the match live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in India?
JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the match on its app and website.
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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 2:32 PM IST