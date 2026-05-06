SRH vs PBKS Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings through its app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
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The playoff race in the Indian Premier League 2026 intensifies as Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial clash today.
IPL 2026 Match 49, SRH vs PBKS: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
Also Read
|IPL 2026 SRH vs PBKS broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch SRH vs PBKS in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings take place in the IPL 2026?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 6 (Wednesday).
What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match in the IPL 2026?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 will be held at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 6.
What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match in the IPL 2026 on May 6?
The toss for the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 begin on May 6?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on its app and website.
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 6:29 PM IST