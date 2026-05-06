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SRH vs PBKS Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings through its app and website

SRH vs PBKS broadcast details

SRH vs PBKS broadcast details

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

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The playoff race in the Indian Premier League 2026 intensifies as Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial clash today.
 

The coin flip of the match went in PBKS' way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Pat Cummins (SRH): I also would have bowled first. Hopefully we come up great tonight. The crowds have supported us very well this season. I can't really judge the pitch, hopefull we will put some runs on the board. Nitish is back for us tonight.  Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): We will bowl first. SO far we have learned amazing things in the last few matches we have lost. We have no complaints so far because of travelling. Everyone are holding up well as professionals. Last match SRH chased so I thougth we will bowl. Shashank comes in. 

IPL 2026 SRH vs PBKS playing 11:

 

SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

 

Impact players: Aniket, Hinge, Livingstone, Harshal, Dubey

 

PBKS playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

 

Impact players: Arya, Brar, Bartlett, Musheer, Vinod 

  IPL 2026 Match 49, SRH vs PBKS: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
 
Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

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IPL 2026 SRH vs PBKS broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch SRH vs PBKS in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings take place in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 6 (Wednesday).
 
What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 will be held at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 6.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match in the IPL 2026 on May 6?
 
The toss for the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 begin on May 6?
 
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on its app and website. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

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