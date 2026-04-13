SRH vs RR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

A high-flying Rajasthan Royals are aiming to extend their unbeaten run in IPL 2026 as they take on an unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad today in match 21 of the season at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The coin flipof the match went in RR's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Ishan Kishan (SRH): We’ve got two changes from the last game, Henge coming in. I think I’ve been doing this for a long time. I was a leader in Under-19 India, I’ve been doing it for my state team, and I think it makes you more aware of the situation, more focused on the game. You look to do more for your team because it’s never about individual performance, it’s always about teamwork. So we have done it, and I think we’re doing it in a very good manner. I think obviously it makes a difference when you’re the captain of the team and you’ve been doing well. It shows a lot of maturity, that a player has a certain amount of growth in him now. So it did help me a bit in the last few years when I’ve been a leader of my side and done well for the team. It made me come back to the Indian side. Riyan Parag (RR): We’ll be bowling first. A new wicket for us, first time it’s been used this season as well. So hopefully there’s a little bit of stickiness at the start. We’ve chased down a lot of totals here. We fell short in 2024, so hopefully not the case this time. We’ve got two changes. Brijesh steps out and Tushar Deshpande comes in. Hetty gets a rest and Pretorius makes his debut. It’s been a journey. I was under (Sanju Samson) Bhaiya for the longest time, and then Sangaa did really well in improving me with all the decisions and involved me in all the tactical and strategic meetings. Now I think I’ve taken the onus up. Had to make a lot of tough calls, but happy to be here. IPL 2026 SRH vs RR playing 11: SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (capt & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge Impact players: R Smaran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 SRH vs RR broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch SRH vs RR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals take place in the IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 13 (Monday).

What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 13.

What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 on April 13?

The toss for the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin on April 13?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India?