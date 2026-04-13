SRH vs RR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals through their app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
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A high-flying Rajasthan Royals are aiming to extend their unbeaten run in IPL 2026 as they take on an unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad today in match 21 of the season at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
IPL 2026 Match 21, SRH vs RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
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|IPL 2026 SRH vs RR broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch SRH vs RR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals take place in the IPL 2026?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 13 (Monday).
What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 13.
What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 on April 13?
The toss for the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin on April 13?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on their app and website.
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:25 PM IST