Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes fastest Indian batter to score 1000 IPL runs
Vaibhav also becomes joint second-fastest overall to reach 1000 IPL runs alongside Lendl Simmons
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his remarkable run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, breaking yet another record during the Qualifier 2 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.
With a brilliant half-century against GT, Vaibhav became the fastest Indian batter to complete 1000 career runs in the IPL. Entering the match with 932 runs from 22 appearances, the young opener needed 68 runs to reach the milestone.
He started cautiously before accelerating through the innings to bring up his sixth IPL fifty in 31 balls. He eventually crossed the 1000-run mark with boundary on the first ball of the 16th over bowled by Jason Holder.
In doing so, Vaibhav surpassed Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan, who had previously held the record among Indian batters by reaching 1000 IPL runs in 25 innings.
Fastest Indians to 1000 Runs in IPL (By Innings)
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|Rank
|Player
|Innings
|1
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|23
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|25
|3
|Rajat Patidar
|30
|4
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|31
|4
|Sachin Tendulkar
|31
|6
|Tilak Varma
|33
Joint second-fastest overall
While Vaibhav has broken the record for the fastest Indian to 1000 IPL runs, he has also moved into the list of the fastest players overall to reach the landmark.
The Rajasthan Royals youngster is now joint second-fastest to 1000 IPL runs, equalling the feat of West Indies batter Lendl Simmons, who also reached the milestone in 23 innings.
Former Australian opener Shaun Marsh continues to hold the overall record, having completed 1000 IPL runs in just 21 innings.
Fastest to 1000 Runs in IPL (By Innings)
|Rank
|Player
|Innings
|1
|Shaun Marsh
|21
|2
|Lendl Simmons
|23
|2
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|23
|3
|Devon Conway
|24
|4
|Matthew Hayden
|25
|4
|Sai Sudharsan
|25
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:02 PM IST