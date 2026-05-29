Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's six-hitting storm leaves IPL record books in tatters

Every match seems to add a new chapter to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's extraordinary IPL 2026 campaign.

While opposition bowlers continue searching for ways to contain him, the Rajasthan Royals opener keeps finding new ways to dominate. His latest exhibition of power and precision came in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he hammered 97 from only 29 deliveries. The innings lasted just a few minutes but left a significant mark on the tournament's record books.

What began as a breakthrough season has now evolved into one of the most explosive batting performances ever seen in the IPL. As Rajasthan Royals prepare to face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, Sooryavanshi once again stands at the centre of attention.

Why has Sooryavanshi been the standout batter of IPL 2026?

The statistics tell a compelling story.

Across 15 innings, the young batter has accumulated 680 runs at an average of 45.3 while maintaining a staggering strike rate of 243. He has registered four fifties and one hundred, and no player has scored more runs in the tournament this season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in IPL 2026 Matches/Inns Runs Average Strike Rate 50s 100s 15 680 45.3 243 4 1 His tally places him ahead of Sai Sudharsan (652), Heinrich Klaasen (624), Shubman Gill (618) and Ishan Kishan (602) in the run-scoring charts.

However, it is not just the volume of runs that has captured attention. The speed at which they have been scored has been equally remarkable.

Among players with at least 200 runs this season, Sooryavanshi's strike rate is comfortably the best, ahead of Finn Allen (214), Priyansh Arya (212) and Abhishek Sharma (205).

Highest Strike Rate in IPL 2026 (Minimum 200 Runs) Rank Player Strike Rate 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 243 2 Finn Allen 214 3 Priyansh Arya 212 4 Abhishek Sharma 205 5 Rajat Patidar 197 No batter has previously crossed the 500-run mark in an IPL season while striking at such a rapid rate. The earlier benchmark of 205, jointly held by Abhishek Sharma and Andre Russell in separate seasons, has been eclipsed by a considerable margin.

Vaibahv Sooryavanshi. Photo: Creimas for IPL Dominating from the outset

A major factor behind his success has been his ability to attack from the very first over.

During the powerplay, Sooryavanshi has scored 471 runs at an average of 78.5 and a strike rate of 237. He has lost his wicket only six times in that phase.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, GT vs RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Captains have experimented with different bowling combinations and tactics, ranging from pace and spin to yorkers and short-pitched deliveries. Very few have proved effective.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Powerplay – IPL 2026 Inns Runs Average Strike Rate Outs Balls per Boundary Balls per Six 15 471 78.5 237 6 2 5 Among batters who have faced at least 100 balls in the powerplay this season, his scoring rate stands well clear of the competition. Abhishek Sharma and Priyansh Arya, both striking at 215, remain his closest challengers.

Highest Strike Rate in Powerplay – IPL 2026 (Minimum 100 Balls) Rank Player Strike Rate 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 237 2 Abhishek Sharma 215 3 Priyansh Arya 215 4 Finn Allen 183

Setting a new benchmark for six-hitting

Perhaps no statistic better reflects Sooryavanshi's impact than his six-hitting numbers.

The Rajasthan Royals batter has launched 65 sixes this season, establishing a new IPL record. In doing so, he surpassed Chris Gayle's previous mark of 59 sixes, achieved in the 2012 edition.

The names behind him underline the scale of the achievement. Gayle, Andre Russell and Jos Buttler are among the most feared hitters in T20 cricket, yet it is Sooryavanshi who now occupies the top spot.

Most Sixes in IPL 2026 Rank Player Sixes 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 65 2 Abhishek Sharma 43 3 Rajat Patidar 41 4 Ryan Rickelton 38 5 Mitchell Marsh 36 His dominance becomes even more evident when compared with his contemporaries. The next-highest six tally this season belongs to Abhishek Sharma, who has cleared the ropes 43 times.

Most Sixes in an IPL Season Rank Player Season Sixes 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi* 2026 65 2 Chris Gayle 2012 59 3 Andre Russell 2019 52 4 Chris Gayle 2013 51 5 Jos Buttler 2022 45 * Season in progress.

Vaibahv Sooryavanshi. Photo: Creimas for IPL A record-breaking campaign for an uncapped player

The season has also seen Sooryavanshi become the highest-scoring uncapped batter in IPL history.

His 680 runs have taken him past Yashasvi Jaiswal's tally of 625 runs from 2023, while also overtaking Shaun Marsh's 616-run season in the inaugural 2008 edition.

Most Runs by an Uncapped Batter in an IPL Season Rank Player Season Runs 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal 2023 625 2 Shaun Marsh 2008 616 3 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi* 2026 583 4 Riyan Parag 2024 573 5 Prabhsimran Singh 2025 549 * Season in progress. Considering he is yet to establish himself fully in international cricket, the feat highlights the speed and scale of his rise.

Strong record against Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals will take confidence from Sooryavanshi's previous performances against Gujarat Titans.

In three innings against the franchise, he has scored 36 from 16 balls, 31 from 18 balls and a blistering 101 from only 38 deliveries.

That century remains one of the defining innings of his young career and serves as a reminder of the threat he poses heading into Qualifier 2.

Another major milestone on the horizon

The records may continue to fall.

Fastest to 1,000 Runs in IPL (By Innings) Rank Player Innings to 1,000 Runs 1 Shaun Marsh 21 2 Lendl Simmons 23 3 Devon Conway 24 4 Matthew Hayden 25 5 Sai Sudharsan 25 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 932 runs in 22 innings (68 runs away from 1,000). Sooryavanshi is only 68 runs away from reaching 1,000 IPL runs. He currently has 932 runs from just 22 innings, achieved at a strike rate of 232.

Fastest to 1,000 Runs Among Indians in IPL (By Innings) Rank Player Innings to 1,000 Runs 1 Sai Sudharsan 25 2 Rajat Patidar 30 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad 31 4 Sachin Tendulkar 31 5 Tilak Varma 33 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Needs 68 more runs and can become the fastest Indian to 1,000 IPL runs if he reaches the milestone within his next two innings (24 innings or fewer).

Should he cross the landmark in Qualifier 2, he would become the fastest Indian batter to reach 1,000 IPL runs, surpassing Sai Sudharsan's record of 25 innings. He would also draw level as the second-fastest player overall to achieve the milestone, behind Shaun Marsh, who required only 21 innings.

Given the form he has displayed throughout the season, another landmark achievement appears well within reach.

For Rajasthan Royals, the hope will be that their young star has another match-winning performance left in him. The IPL record books have already felt the impact of his bat. Gujarat Titans could be the next team to experience it.