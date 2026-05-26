What is the highest successful chase in the Indian Premier League playoffs?
Only twice in IPL playoffs history has a total of 200 or more been successfully chased, once by PBKS and once by KKR
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on each other in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2026 at Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, with the hopes of becoming the first team to qualify for the final this season.
However, the 2022 champions GT will have their task cut out as RCB have set a mammoth target of 255 for them to chase in the game.
This means GT will have to break the record for the highest successful chase in IPL playoffs history if they wish to book their place in the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad.
As of now, the highest successful chase in IPL playoffs history is held by Punjab Kings (PBKS), who chased down a target of 204 set by Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025. IPL 2026 Qualifier 1, RCB vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
Apart from PBKS, only Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been able to chase down a 200-plus target in IPL playoffs.
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Highest successful chases in IPL playoffs history:
|Target Chased
|Score
|Team
|Opposition
|Venue
|Season
|204
|207/5 (19)
|PBKS
|MI
|Ahmedabad
|2025
|200
|200/7 (19.3)
|KKR
|KXIP
|Bengaluru
|2014
|191
|192/5 (19.4)
|KKR
|CSK
|Chennai
|2012
|189
|191/3 (19.3)
|GT
|RR
|Eden Gardens
|2022
|179
|181/2 (18.3)
|CSK
|SRH
|Wankhede
|2018
|176
|177/4 (19.4)
|CSK
|RCB
|Wankhede
|2011
|174
|176/3 (19.0)
|CSK
|MI
|Brabourne
|2014
|173
|173/6 (15.0)
|CSK
|DC
|Dubai (DICS)
|2021
|173
|174/6 (19.5)
|RR
|RCB
|Ahmedabad
|2024
|171
|171/5 (20.0)
|CSK
|GT
|Ahmedabad
|2023
RCB created history
Earlier, RCB created history while batting first in the Qualifier 1 match against GT as they became the first team to score a 250-plus total in IPL playoffs history. The defending champions, with the help of skipper Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls, posted a massive 254 for 5 on the board.
Notably, before this, the record for the highest total in IPL playoffs was held by GT, who posted 233 for 3 against MI in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025.
Highest team totals in IPL playoffs:
|Rank
|Score
|Team
|Opposition
|Venue
|Season
|1
|254/5
|RCB
|GT
|Dharamsala
|2026
|2
|233/3
|GT
|MI
|Ahmedabad
|2023
|3
|228/5
|MI
|GT
|New Chandigarh
|2025
|4
|226/6
|PBKS
|CSK
|Wankhede
|2014
|5
|222/5
|CSK
|DC
|Chennai
|2012
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Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket News T20 cricket
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 10:06 PM IST