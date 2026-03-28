Saturday, March 28, 2026 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Who is Abhinandan Singh? RCB pacer who makes IPL debut vs SRH in Bengaluru

Who is Abhinandan Singh? RCB pacer who makes IPL debut vs SRH in Bengaluru

A key phase in Abhinandan's development came during IPL 2024, when he served as a net bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Abhinandan Singh

Abhinandan Singh

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) handed a debut to young pacer Abhinandan Singh in their IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, marking an important milestone in the bowler’s rising career.
 
A new face in RCB’s pace attack
 
Abhinandan Singh is a right-arm medium-fast bowler who has steadily built a reputation for discipline and control. Known for his ability to hit consistent lengths, he can also generate movement with the new ball, making him a useful option in the early overs.
 
His inclusion comes at a time when RCB are dealing with gaps in their bowling unit, providing the youngster with an opportunity to showcase his skills on a big stage. 
IPL 2026 MATCH 1, RCB vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
 
 

Also Read

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 live scorecard

RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar wins the toss for RCB, opts to bowl first

RCB vs SRH playing 11

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

RCB vs SRH key player match-ups

IPL 2026 Today's Match: RCB vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

Pitch Report for RCB vs SRH

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

RCB vs SRH broadcast details

IPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs SRH cricket match live?

Journey through domestic cricket
 
Before earning an IPL contract, Abhinandan honed his craft in domestic cricket, where his consistent performances caught the attention of scouts. His ability to maintain accuracy and extract swing made him stand out among emerging fast bowlers.
 
His progress reflects a broader trend of franchises investing in young Indian talent to strengthen their squads.
 
Learning curve with KKR
 
A key phase in Abhinandan’s development came during IPL 2024, when he served as a net bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Being part of a title-winning setup provided him exposure to high-level training environments and interactions with experienced international players.
 
That stint helped refine his skills and prepared him for the demands of top-level T20 cricket.
 
IPL contract and RCB’s backing
 
Abhinandan secured his maiden IPL deal when RCB signed him for his base price of ₹30 lakh at the 2025 auction. The franchise showed further confidence in his potential by retaining him ahead of the 2026 season.
 
RCB’s decision to persist with the young pacer underlines their focus on building a strong bench and nurturing emerging talent. 
Abhinandan Singh's record in T20s
Match Bat Bowl Date Ground
Falcons vs Superstars -- -- 12/09/24 Lucknow
Falcons vs Mavericks -- 0/27 11/09/24 Lucknow
Falcons vs Mavericks -- 1/17 08/09/24 Lucknow
Falcons vs Rudras -- 3/31 06/09/24 Lucknow
Falcons vs Lions 4* 1/16 05/09/24 Lucknow
Falcons vs Kings -- 2/23 04/09/24 Lucknow
Falcons vs Mavericks -- 0/33 01/09/24 Lucknow
Falcons vs Rudras -- 0/37 30/08/24 Lucknow
Falcons vs Lions -- 3/30 29/08/24 Lucknow
Falcons vs Kings -- 1/16 28/08/24 Lucknow
 
Opportunity to make an impact
 
With established bowlers unavailable, Abhinandan’s debut offers him a chance to stake a claim in the playing XI. Performing in pressure situations, especially in a high-profile opening match, could be crucial for his growth.
 
As IPL 2026 unfolds, all eyes will be on how the young pacer adapts to the demands of the league and contributes to RCB’s campaign.

More From This Section

IPL 2026 free live streaming plans for Jio

Here's how Jio users can live stream IPL 2026 for free on JioHotstar

Andy Flower, IPL

IPL 2026: RCB coach Flower backs Impact Sub rule as tactical boost

Virat Kohli, Kohli, Virat

IPL 2026: Kohli at top of his game and hungry, says RCB coach Flower

Ishan Kishan slams century as Sunrisers Hyderabad post second highest team total in Indian Premier League history. Photo: Sportzpics

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan a confident player and leader, says Vettori

Rishabh Pant

IPL 2026: Marsh says Pant's openness helps create strong team culture

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL News Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs SRH Live ScoreRCB vs SRH Live StreamingAtanu Chakraborty NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesUPTET 2026 RegistrationGold and Silver Rate TodayVivo V70FE Launch DateGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance