Who is Aryaman Birla? RCB's new owner once picked by Rajasthan Royals

In a deal valued at $1.78 billion (approximately ₹16,706 crore) on Tuesday, a consortium comprising the Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity arm (BXPE) acquired ownership of reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Under the revamped ownership structure of RCB, Aryaman Vikram Birla, who was once part of the IPL as a player, will now serve as chairman of the franchise. But who exactly is Aryaman Birla, and how did his journey from player to chairman transpire? Take a look.

Who is Aryaman Birla?

Aryaman Birla is the son of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. Born on July 9, 1997, in Mumbai, he pursued cricket passionately despite his family's business legacy, moving to Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, to train at the Aditya Birla Group's cement unit base.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 news: RR acquired by Kal Somani in USD 1.6 Billion; Yash ruled out for RCB Aryaman represented Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, emerging as a promising batsman and all-rounder. His talent shone in age-group tournaments, where he became the highest run-scorer in the Colonel C K Nayudu U-23 event.

Early career and time in IPL

Aryaman Birla excelled in Madhya Pradesh's junior circuit before his Ranji debut in November 2017 against Odisha, where he showed promise despite low scores. His breakout came in the 2018 Ranji season at Eden Gardens, scoring an unbeaten century against Bengal.

His form caught IPL scouts’ eyes, leading Rajasthan Royals (RR) to buy him for ₹30 lakh at the 2018 auction on day two after he went unsold initially. As a right-handed all-rounder, he spent two seasons (2018-19) with RR but struggled for playing time due to injuries and competition, never featuring in the playing 11.

Despite limited opportunities, his domestic stats—414 first-class runs—validated the investment. RR released him ahead of the 2020 season. At 22, he announced an indefinite sabbatical from cricket.

Post-cricket career

Post his retirement from cricket in 2019, Aryaman Birla swiftly rose in the Aditya Birla Group, leveraging his education—an MBA (Honors) from Harvard Business School, a Master’s in Global Finance from Bayes Business School, and a Bachelor’s degree from Mumbai University.

He founded Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality, expanding the group’s hospitality arm, and Aditya Birla Ventures, its VC platform targeting high-growth startups. By 2023, he joined the apex decision-making body, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd, and the boards of flagship companies such as Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL).

On March 24, 2026, he was announced as the chairman of RCB’s consortium after its $1.78 billion deal, making Aryaman the first individual to be part of the IPL both as a player and chairman of a franchise.

Aryaman on becoming RCB’s Chairman

Aryaman Birla said that it was a privilege to come together in the partnership to shape the next phase of growth for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He noted that the collaboration brings together a deep understanding of sports, media, and consumer businesses, which would be key in driving the franchise forward.

Aryaman added that the collective expertise of the consortium would help strengthen RCB’s long-term vision, both in terms of on-field success and expanding its presence as a global sports brand.