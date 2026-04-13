Who is Sakib Hussain? Bihar pacer with 4th best bowling figure on IPL debut

The 21-year-old uncapped pacer from Gopalganj, Bihar, Sakib Hussain, created history on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday against Rajasthan Royals (RR) with his brilliant bowling figures of 4 for 24.

Sakib is the seventh player in IPL history to take four or more wickets on his IPL debut, and he now also holds the record of joint fourth-best bowling figures in a debut game with Ashwani Kumar, behind Alzarri Joseph (6/12), Andrew Tye (5/17), and Shoaib Akhtar (4/11).

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Who is Praful Hinge? SRH pacer who took 3 wickets in debut over Sakib partnered with another SRH debutant Praful Hinge (4/34) to power SRH to a big 57-run win in Hyderabad.

Best bowling figures on IPL debut

Player Figures Team Opposition Venue Year Alzarri Joseph 6/12 MI SRH Hyderabad 2019 Andrew Tye 5/17 GL RPS Rajkot 2017 Shoaib Akhtar 4/11 KKR DC Kolkata 2008 Kevon Cooper 4/26 RR PBKS Jaipur 2012 Ashwani Kumar 4/24 MI KKR Mumbai WS 2025 Sakib Hussain 4/24 SRH RR Hyderabad 2026 David Wiese 4/33 RCB MI Bengaluru 2015 Praful Hinge 4/34 SRH RR Hyderabad 2026

Who is Sakib Hussain?

Sakib Hussain is a fast-rising Indian pacer from Gopalganj, Bihar, known for his raw pace and ability to consistently bowl above 145 kmph. Nicknamed the “Gopalganj Express,” he has quickly gained attention in domestic cricket for his aggressive, hit-the-deck style.

He first entered the IPL ecosystem when Kolkata Knight Riders picked him up in the 2024 auction at his base price of ₹20 lakh. Although he did not feature in matches, his stint with KKR allowed him to train alongside top international players, helping him improve his control and overall skill set.

Recognising his potential, Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him in the IPL 2026 auction as a domestic pace option who could bring extra bounce and intensity, especially in the middle overs.