Why PBKS players are wearing black armbands during IPL 2026 match vs RR?

In the PBKS vs RR match during IPL 2026, Punjab Kings players were seen wearing black armbands as a mark of respect and solidarity for all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai. The gesture was made to honour a deeply personal loss suffered by the player and to stand with him during this difficult phase.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer also voiced his suuport after the toss for his fellow teammate. "On behalf of the whole team, I just want to share our heartfelt condolences to Azmat and his family for his loss. I'm sure we are there to support him through thick and thin." he said ALSO READ: PBKS vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match? Omarzai recently lost his mother on April 27, 2026, an unfortunate incident that has emotionally affected him during the ongoing season. Reports indicate that the cause of death has not been publicly revealed.Skipper Shreyas Iyer also voiced his suuport after the toss for his fellow teammate. "On behalf of the whole team, I just want to share our heartfelt condolences to Azmat and his family for his loss. I'm sure we are there to support him through thick and thin." he said

Cricket Fraternity Extends Support

The cricket community has come forward to support Omarzai in this testing time. Several of his Afghanistan teammates, including Mohammad Nabi and Karim Janat, expressed their condolences on social media. The incident has once again highlighted how players sometimes deal with personal tragedies while continuing to be part of high-pressure tournaments like the IPL, with the global cricket fraternity showing solidarity.

PBKS Continue Strong Form in IPL 2026

On the field, Punjab Kings have been in exceptional form throughout IPL 2026, carrying forward their impressive performances from the previous season. The team is currently unbeaten and comfortably placed at the top of the points table. Out of seven matches played, PBKS have won six, while one match ended with no result, reflecting their consistency and dominance.

Confidence High After Record Chase

PBKS enter this match against Rajasthan Royals with strong momentum following a historic win over Delhi Capitals, where they successfully chased down a massive target to record the highest run chase in IPL history. Riding high on confidence, the team will be eager to maintain their winning streak and continue their dominant run in the tournament.