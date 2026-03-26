Yuzvendra Chahal to R Ashwin: Top ten highest wicket-takers in IPL history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to begin on Saturday, March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the tournament opener at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

While batters have often dominated the spotlight in the tournament’s history, bowlers have played an equally decisive role in shaping outcomes. Over the years, many have enjoyed short bursts of success, but only a select few have shown remarkable consistency, climbing their way to the top of the all-time wicket-takers’ list.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal currently leads the chart of IPL’s top wicket-takers with 221 wickets, while among pacers, the list is led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 198 wickets to his name.

But who are the other leading wicket-takers in IPL history? Here’s a look at the top performers.

Full list of highest wicket-takers in IPL:

Player Teams Span Matches Innings Wickets Best Bowling 4W 5W YS Chahal MI/PBKS/RCB/RR 2013-2025 174 172 221 5/40 8 1 B Kumar PWI/RCB/SRH 2011-2025 190 190 198 5/19 2 2 SP Narine KKR 2012-2025 189 187 192 5/19 7 1 PP Chawla CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI 2008-2024 192 191 192 4/17 2 0 R Ashwin CSK/DC/KXIP/RPS/RR 2009-2025 221 217 187 4/34 1 0 JJ Bumrah MI 2013-2025 145 145 183 5/10 3 2 DJ Bravo CSK/GL/MI 2008-2022 161 158 183 4/22 2 0 A Mishra DC/DCH/LSG/SRH 2008-2024 162 162 174 5/17 4 1 SL Malinga MI 2009-2019 122 122 170 5/13 6 1 RA Jadeja CSK/GL/Kochi/RR 2008-2025 254 225 170 5/16 3 1 Rashid Khan GT/SRH 2017-2025 136 136 158 4/24 2 0 HV Patel DC/PBKS/RCB/SRH 2012-2025 119 116 151 5/27 4 1 Harbhajan Singh CSK/KKR/MI 2008-2021 163 160 150 5/18 1 1 Sandeep Sharma KXIP/PBKS/RR/SRH 2013-2025 137 136 146 5/18 2 1 UT Yadav DC/GT/KKR/RCB 2010-2024 148 147 144 4/23 3 0 TA Boult DC/KKR/MI/RR/SRH 2015-2025 120 119 143 4/18 2 0 MM Sharma CSK/DC/GT/KXIP 2013-2025 120 119 134 5/10 3 1 Mohammed Shami DC/GT/KKR/KXIP/PBKS/SRH 2013-2025 119 119 133 4/11 2 0 AR Patel DC/KXIP 2014-2025 162 159 128 4/21 1 0 AD Russell DC/KKR 2012-2025 140 121 123 5/15 2 1 ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RR playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, live streaming

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League (IPL)

Yuzvendra Chahal

The highest wicket-taker in IPL history, Yuzvendra Chahal has been a consistent performer across Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings. In 174 matches, he has picked up 221 wickets at an average of 22.76 and an economy of 7.96, with best figures of 5/40. His standout season came in 2022 with Rajasthan Royals, where he claimed 27 wickets and won the Purple Cap.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the most dependable swing bowlers in the IPL, representing Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Across 190 matches, he has taken 198 wickets at an average of 27.33 and an economy of 7.69, with best figures of 5/19. His best season came in 2017 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, when he picked up 26 wickets and secured his second Purple Cap.

Sunil Narine

A key figure for Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunil Narine has built a reputation as one of the most economical and effective T20 bowlers. In 189 matches, he has claimed 192 wickets at an average of 25.63 and a remarkable economy of 6.79, with best figures of 5/19. His best season was 2012, when he took 24 wickets and helped KKR win their first IPL title.

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla’s longevity and ability to deliver breakthroughs have made him a valuable asset for teams such as Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians. In 192 matches, he has taken 192 wickets at an average of 26.60 and an economy of 7.96, with best figures of 4/17. His best season came in 2014 with Kolkata Knight Riders, contributing to their title win.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin’s tactical intelligence and variations have made him a key figure across Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Rising Pune Supergiant, and Rajasthan Royals. In 221 matches, he has picked up 187 wickets at an average of 30.22 and an economy of 7.20, with best figures of 4/34. His best season came in 2011 with CSK, where he played a vital role in their title-winning campaign.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been the spearhead of Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack, especially in crunch moments. In 145 matches, he has taken 183 wickets at an average of 22.02 and an economy of 7.24, with best figures of 5/10. His best season was 2020, when he picked up 27 wickets and led MI to another IPL title.

Dwayne Bravo

One of the greatest T20 bowlers, Dwayne Bravo has represented Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, and Chennai Super Kings. In 161 matches, he has claimed 183 wickets at an average of 23.82 and an economy of 8.38, with best figures of 4/22. His best season came in 2013 with CSK, when he took a record 32 wickets.

Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra has been one of the most successful Indian spinners in IPL history, featuring for Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants. In 162 matches, he has taken 174 wickets at an average of 23.82 and an economy of 7.37, with best figures of 5/17. His best season came in 2013 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he picked up 21 wickets.

Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga remains one of the most iconic bowlers in IPL history, representing Mumbai Indians throughout his career. In 122 matches, he has taken 170 wickets at an exceptional average of 19.79 and an economy of 7.14, with best figures of 5/13. His best season came in 2011, when he picked up 28 wickets and dominated the tournament.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has been a vital all-rounder for Rajasthan Royals, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Gujarat Lions, and Chennai Super Kings. In 254 matches, he has taken 170 wickets at an average of 30.51 and an economy of 7.67, with best figures of 5/16. His best bowling season came in 2013 with CSK, where he picked up 20 wickets and played a key role in the team’s success.