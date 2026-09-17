Abhishek Sharma hits fastest T20I ton by a Full Member batter in 30 balls

Abhishek Sharma struck a 30-ball century against Afghanistan to set the record for the fastest hundred by a batter from a Full Member nation in men’s T20 Internationals. He reached the landmark in the third and final match of the series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

The India opener bettered the 33-ball centuries by Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and New Zealand’s Finn Allen. He also broke Rohit Sharma’s record for the fastest T20I century by an Indian, reaching three figures five balls quicker.

STAY HUMBLE EH ???? 100* of 30 balls ???? Stream the Afghanistan vs India T20I series LIVE only on FanCode ????#AFGvINDpic.twitter.com/Y04lGfoe0n — FanCode (@FanCode) September 17, 2026

Abhishek breaks Rohit’s India record

Rohit had held the Indian record for nearly nine years after scoring a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in Indore on December 22, 2017.

Raza and Allen follow Abhishek on Full Member list

Raza reached his century off 33 balls against Gambia in Nairobi on October 23, 2024. Allen matched that mark against South Africa in Kolkata on March 4, 2026.