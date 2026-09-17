Abhishek Sharma hits fastest T20I ton by a Full Member batter in 30 balls
Abhishek Sharma's 30-ball century against Afghanistan in Delhi broke Rohit Sharma's India record and surpassed the 33-ball hundreds by Sikandar Raza and Finn Allen
Anish Kumar New Delhi
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Abhishek Sharma struck a 30-ball century against Afghanistan to set the record for the fastest hundred by a batter from a Full Member nation in men’s T20 Internationals. He reached the landmark in the third and final match of the series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.
The India opener bettered the 33-ball centuries by Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and New Zealand’s Finn Allen. He also broke Rohit Sharma’s record for the fastest T20I century by an Indian, reaching three figures five balls quicker.
STAY HUMBLE EH ???? 100* of 30 balls ???? Stream the Afghanistan vs India T20I series LIVE only on FanCode ????#AFGvINDpic.twitter.com/Y04lGfoe0n— FanCode (@FanCode) September 17, 2026
Abhishek breaks Rohit’s India record
Rohit had held the Indian record for nearly nine years after scoring a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in Indore on December 22, 2017.
Abhishek also features further down the list with his 37-ball hundred against England in Mumbai on February 2, 2025. His latest century was seven balls quicker than that effort.
Abhishek Sharma of India celebrates after scoring a hundred during the 3rd T20I match between Afghanistan and India at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Photo: Creimas for BCCI
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Raza and Allen follow Abhishek on Full Member list
Raza reached his century off 33 balls against Gambia in Nairobi on October 23, 2024. Allen matched that mark against South Africa in Kolkata on March 4, 2026.
Their innings now sit behind Abhishek’s 30-ball effort among centuries by Full Member batters in men’s T20Is. David Miller and Rohit follow with 35-ball hundreds.
|Fastest men’s T20I centuries by Full Member batters
|Player
|Team
|Balls
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|30
|Afghanistan
|Delhi
|Sep 17, 2026
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|33
|Gambia
|Nairobi
|Oct 23, 2024
|Finn Allen
|New Zealand
|33
|South Africa
|Kolkata
|Mar 4, 2026
|David Miller
|South Africa
|35
|Bangladesh
|Potchefstroom
|Oct 29, 2017
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|35
|Sri Lanka
|Indore
|Dec 22, 2017
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|37
|England
|Mumbai
|Feb 2, 2025
|Tim David
|Australia
|37
|West Indies
|Basseterre
|Jul 25, 2025
|Johnson Charles
|West Indies
|39
|South Africa
|Centurion
|Mar 26, 2023
|Phil Salt
|England
|39
|South Africa
|Manchester
|Sep 12, 2025
|Sanju Samson
|India
|40
|Bangladesh
|Hyderabad
|Oct 12, 2024
|Fastest men’s T20I centuries by Associate batters
|Player
|Team
|Balls
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|Sahil Chauhan
|Estonia
|27
|Cyprus
|Episkopi
|Jun 17, 2024
|Muhammad Fahad
|Turkey
|29
|Bulgaria
|Sofia
|Jul 12, 2025
|Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
|Namibia
|33
|Nepal
|Kirtipur
|Feb 27, 2024
|Kushal Malla
|Nepal
|34
|Mongolia
|Hangzhou
|Sep 27, 2023
|Sudesh Wickramasekara
|Czech Republic
|35
|Turkey
|Ilfov County
|Aug 30, 2019
|Kushal Bhurtel
|Nepal
|35
|China
|Singapore
|May 31, 2026
|Sheikh Rasik
|Hungary
|37
|Malta
|Marsa
|Feb 4, 2025
|Priyan Pushparajan
|Malta
|37
|Estonia
|Marsa
|May 7, 2025
|JJ Smit
|Namibia
|37
|Kenya
|Harare
|Sep 26, 2025
|Musaddiq Ahmed
|Germany
|37
|Austria
|Krefeld
|May 1, 2026
|Karanbir Singh
|Austria
|37
|Hungary
|Szodliget
|Jun 28, 2026
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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 8:26 PM IST