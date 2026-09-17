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Abhishek Sharma hits fastest T20I ton by a Full Member batter in 30 balls

Abhishek Sharma's 30-ball century against Afghanistan in Delhi broke Rohit Sharma's India record and surpassed the 33-ball hundreds by Sikandar Raza and Finn Allen

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma after hitting fastest century. Photo: Creimas for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 9:02 PM IST

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Abhishek Sharma struck a 30-ball century against Afghanistan to set the record for the fastest hundred by a batter from a Full Member nation in men’s T20 Internationals. He reached the landmark in the third and final match of the series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.
 
The India opener bettered the 33-ball centuries by Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and New Zealand’s Finn Allen. He also broke Rohit Sharma’s record for the fastest T20I century by an Indian, reaching three figures five balls quicker. 
 
Abhishek breaks Rohit’s India record
 
Rohit had held the Indian record for nearly nine years after scoring a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in Indore on December 22, 2017.
 
 
Abhishek also features further down the list with his 37-ball hundred against England in Mumbai on February 2, 2025. His latest century was seven balls quicker than that effort. 
Abhishek Sharma of India celebrates after scoring a hundred during the 3rd T20I match between Afghanistan and India at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Photo: Creimas for BCCI

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Raza and Allen follow Abhishek on Full Member list
 
Raza reached his century off 33 balls against Gambia in Nairobi on October 23, 2024. Allen matched that mark against South Africa in Kolkata on March 4, 2026.
 
Their innings now sit behind Abhishek’s 30-ball effort among centuries by Full Member batters in men’s T20Is. David Miller and Rohit follow with 35-ball hundreds. 
Fastest men’s T20I centuries by Full Member batters
PlayerTeamBallsOppositionVenueDate
Abhishek SharmaIndia30AfghanistanDelhiSep 17, 2026
Sikandar RazaZimbabwe33GambiaNairobiOct 23, 2024
Finn AllenNew Zealand33South AfricaKolkataMar 4, 2026
David MillerSouth Africa35BangladeshPotchefstroomOct 29, 2017
Rohit SharmaIndia35Sri LankaIndoreDec 22, 2017
Abhishek SharmaIndia37EnglandMumbaiFeb 2, 2025
Tim DavidAustralia37West IndiesBasseterreJul 25, 2025
Johnson CharlesWest Indies39South AfricaCenturionMar 26, 2023
Phil SaltEngland39South AfricaManchesterSep 12, 2025
Sanju SamsonIndia40BangladeshHyderabadOct 12, 2024
 
Fastest men’s T20I centuries by Associate batters
PlayerTeamBallsOppositionVenueDate
Sahil ChauhanEstonia27CyprusEpiskopiJun 17, 2024
Muhammad FahadTurkey29BulgariaSofiaJul 12, 2025
Jan Nicol Loftie-EatonNamibia33NepalKirtipurFeb 27, 2024
Kushal MallaNepal34MongoliaHangzhouSep 27, 2023
Sudesh WickramasekaraCzech Republic35TurkeyIlfov CountyAug 30, 2019
Kushal BhurtelNepal35ChinaSingaporeMay 31, 2026
Sheikh RasikHungary37MaltaMarsaFeb 4, 2025
Priyan PushparajanMalta37EstoniaMarsaMay 7, 2025
JJ SmitNamibia37KenyaHarareSep 26, 2025
Musaddiq AhmedGermany37AustriaKrefeldMay 1, 2026
Karanbir SinghAustria37HungarySzodligetJun 28, 2026
   

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 8:26 PM IST