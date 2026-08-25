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Home / Cricket / News / Afghanistan appoint Ibrahim Zadran captain for T20I series against India

Afghanistan appoint Ibrahim Zadran captain for T20I series against India

The series will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi from September 13 to 17 and is Afghanistan's "home series"

Ibrahim Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran (PIC: X)

Press Trust of India Kabul
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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Ibrahim Zadran was on Monday named Afghanistan captain for their upcoming three-match T20I series against India, with the opener taking charge in his first assignment as the team's full-time T20I skipper.

The series will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi from September 13 to 17 and is Afghanistan's "home series".

Afghanistan have also welcomed back veteran fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who returns to the national setup after recovering from a stress fracture in his right shoulder.

The injury had ruled him out of Afghanistan's T20I series against the West Indies and the T20 World Cup 2026.

Naveen's comeback bolsters a pace attack that also features Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.

 

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Afghanistan have opted for a full-strength squad, with experienced all-rounder Gulbadin Naib also returning to add depth to the middle order and provide another bowling option.

Rashid Khan will lead an experienced spin-bowling group that also includes Noor Ahmad and Nangyal Kharoti, while senior all-rounder Mohammad Nabi adds further experience and balance.

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman has been included as the second wicketkeeper alongside Rahmanullah Gurbaz following his performances in domestic cricket, the Shpageeza Cricket League and at A-team level. 

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said the board had focused on selecting a well-balanced and fully prepared squad for the series.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board has always made every effort to select a well-balanced and fully prepared squad for all relevant competitions.

"We have followed the same approach for the upcoming series against India, and I hope the Afghanistan team will deliver an outstanding performance in these matches," he said.

The Afghanistan team will travel to India soon for training and final preparations ahead of the series.

Afghanistan squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq.Reserves: Ijaz Ahmadzai, Shahidullah Kamal and Fareed Ahmad Malik.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India cricket team Afghanistan cricket team Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 9:23 AM IST