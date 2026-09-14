AFG vs IND: Pybus puts batting at heart of Afghanistan's fightback hopes

Afghanistan’s hopes of a fightback against India rest on their batters giving a trusted spin attack more to defend, with coach Richard Pybus identifying the collapse against spin as a central problem before Tuesday’s second T20 International in Delhi.

Hosts Afghanistan, who are staging the Friendship Series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, emerged from Sunday’s opening defeat with shortcomings on both sides of the contest. They struggled to build a competitive total and then lacked the bowling precision needed to contain India.

For Pybus, however, the first failure had made the second task harder.

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Afghanistan need an answer to India’s spin

For a side accustomed to relying on its spinners, the immediate batting challenge is to prevent India’s own spin attack from dictating another innings.

The passage involving Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy exposed Afghanistan’s difficulty in adjusting as wickets fell. Rather than finding a partnership to steady the innings, they allowed the damage to accumulate.

“I think we lost four wickets in four overs. What went wrong was that we did not adapt,” Pybus said.

“When I talk about execution, it is about assessing conditions, reading the wicket and getting partnerships going.”

Azmatullah Omarzai’s counter-attacking knock helped Afghanistan cross 150, but a rescue innings could only partly repair the earlier damage. A stronger collective effort would allow such a contribution to build a competitive total rather than salvage an inadequate one.

“He is a very special talent. Whenever he has played for Afghanistan, including at World Cups, he has been good under pressure,” Pybus said of Omarzai.

“He is a very good player and a real asset for Afghanistan.”

A bigger total alone will not solve the problem

Improvement with the bat must be matched by greater control with the ball. Against Indian batters capable of scoring at strike rates of 250 or more, switching plans offers limited protection if the bowlers cannot carry them out accurately.

Pybus’s emphasis was therefore on the delivery of skills, rather than simply having alternative plans available.

“It is about our execution. We have to be really precise,” he said.

“We saw tonight that we were off in that regard. We have a very short turnaround, so we need to be much better going into the second game.”

Developing express pace remains a longer-term consideration, but the immediate task is to make the existing attack function more effectively. Pybus also has to manage Naveen’s return from a long-term injury.

“I do think we have a highly talented and competent spin-bowling unit here. It is about getting our game together,” he said.

League experience cannot replace time together

Afghanistan’s difficulties also reflect a distinction between players arriving with individual match practice and a national side arriving with collective rhythm.

Sunday’s match was their first T20I in around seven months. Domestic cricket and appearances in leagues such as the Caribbean Premier League had kept players involved, but had not provided the same opportunity to develop their understanding as an international unit.

“The volume of games as a team matters, absolutely. The more you play together, the more you understand each other’s game plans. But it is what it is,” Pybus said.

Rain further disrupted preparations in Delhi, with the ground under water for two days, according to the coach. The combination of a lengthy international break and limited practice helps explain his reluctance to draw sweeping conclusions from the opening defeat.

“It is important for us to get into the rhythm of the series. Obviously, we wanted to win the first game, but I have to be fair to the boys and give them the opportunity to work through the series and see how we adapt,” he said.

New leadership faces an early test

The adjustment extends to the leadership. Pybus has taken over from Jonathan Trott and is building a working relationship with captain Ibrahim, who is also settling into the role.

“I have to support him 100 per cent, and he needs to know that he has my confidence,” Pybus said.

The coach described the contest as the No. 10 side taking on the No. 1 team, acknowledging a gap in understanding and execution against the world’s strongest opponents.

Closing that gap is a longer-term project. In the 2nd T20I on Tuesday it remains to be seen whether Afghanistan can build partnerships, respond to pressure and deliver their bowling plans consistently enough to make India work harder.

“The long-term aim is to keep improving and developing the side. I am looking forward to the next couple of games. We are energised and focused,” Pybus said.