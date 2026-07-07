Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran dies after prolonged illness

Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran, who was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), has died at the age of 38.

Zadran, a left-arm fast bowler, played 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Afghanistan between 2009 and 2020.

HLH is a hyperinflammatory syndrome which compromises the immune system.

His death was announced by the Afghanistan Cricket Board on Tuesday.

"With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran," the ACB wrote on X.

The ACB said Zadran, a lanky bowler who was a part of some memorable wins, was "one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket".

"Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country," the ACB said.

"He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan's early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage." The ACB said Zadran was a source of inspiration for many young cricketers not just in Afghanistan but for others around the world.

"Throughout his career, Shapoor served Afghanistan cricket with honor, courage, and pride. His contributions and achievements will always remain an important part of the history of Afghanistan cricket, and his efforts in the service of the national team will never be forgotten," the ACB wrote.

"Beyond his achievements on the field, Shapoor Zadran was a true source of inspiration for many young Afghan cricketers and for cricket followers across the world." "His fighting spirit, determination, and love for the game gave hope to many and encouraged a generation to dream bigger and believe in the future of Afghanistan cricket. His loss is deeply felt, and his memory will forever remain alive in the hearts of the people of Afghanistan and the cricketing world," it added.