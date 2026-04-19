Ajit Agarkar set to retain BCCI's chief selector position till 2027: Report

Ajit Agarkar is set to continue as chairman of India’s senior men’s selection committee, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) likely to extend his tenure by one more year when his current contract ends in June 2026.

The move would keep Agarkar in charge until June 2027, making him the joint longest-serving BCCI chief selector alongside Kris Srikkanth, Sandeep Patil and M. S. K. Prasad, who all held the position for four years each.

Full list of BCCI chief selectors and their tenures:

Name Tenure Syed Kirmani 2002–2004 Kiran More 2004–2006 Dilip Vengsarkar 2006–2008 Kris Srikkanth 2008–2012 Sandeep Patil 2012–2016 M. S. K. Prasad 2016–2020 Sunil Joshi 2020 Chetan Sharma 2020–2023 Shiv Sunder Das (interim) 2023 Ajit Agarkar 2023–present ALSO READ: CSK's injury list grows as Ayush Mhatre suffers hamstring injury vs SRH

Extension likely after successful tenure

According to a media report from The Indian Express, the BCCI is keen to retain Agarkar after India’s successful run in ICC tournaments during his time as chief selector. Since taking charge, India have won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and 2026, along with the Champions Trophy in 2025.

India also reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, and the board reportedly values the stability Agarkar has brought during a key transition period.

BCCI looking for continuity before ODI World Cup

With the 50-over World Cup scheduled for October–November 2027, the board is understood to prefer continuity in the selection panel. Two selectors, RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha, are still relatively new in their roles, making Agarkar’s experience an important factor.

Retaining the current chairman would also help the board maintain consistency in long-term squad planning across formats.

Major transition phase handled under Agarkar

Agarkar’s tenure has coincided with significant changes in the Indian team setup. Senior figures such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin moved away from the Test side, forcing a reshaping of the squad.

New leadership choices were also made, with Shubman Gill appointed Test captain and Suryakumar Yadav taking charge of the T20I side.

India’s Test side has had mixed results during this period, including a drawn series in England under Gill and a home defeat to South Africa.

Bold selection calls in white-ball cricket

The selection panel under Agarkar has also taken several high-profile calls in white-ball cricket. One of the biggest decisions came ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, when Ishan Kishan was recalled to the squad while Gill missed out.

The move reflected a preference for aggressive combinations at the top of the order, with Sanju Samson and Kishan viewed as an attacking opening pair.

Open door for returning players

Another notable feature of Agarkar’s tenure has been the willingness to bring players back into contention based on form rather than past setbacks.

Kishan’s return after time away from the national setup was seen as an example of that approach, with domestic performances helping him earn another chance.