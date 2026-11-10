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Anshul Kamboj credits Haryana experience for success on New Zealand pitches

Having played in Haryana's Lahli during winter months since the age of 13, Kamboj said it has been enjoyable to bowl on bouncy tracks at Auckland's Eden Park and Wellington's Hnry Stadium

Anshul Kamboj with his Test cap

Anshul Kamboj (PIC: X)

Press Trust of India Hamilton
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

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It might be his first time playing in New Zealand but Indian pacer Anshul Kamboj feels quite at ease with the country's cold weather and seamer-friendly pitches that remind him of the peak winter season at his base in Haryana.

Having played in Haryana's Lahli during winter months since the age of 13, Kamboj said it has been enjoyable to bowl on bouncy tracks at Auckland's Eden Park and Wellington's Hnry Stadium in the first two ODIs.

Coming in as one change, Kamboj troubled the Black Caps batters with his accurate line and hard lengths. His figures of 2/22 and 2/25 in the first two games were impressive.

 

"I started playing when I was 13 years old. I play for Haryana. So it's like similar kind of, what can I say, weather and wickets as well in Haryana," Kamboj told the host broadcasters.

Kamboj said accuracy is non-negotiable even on friendly tracks.

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"It's about accuracy and the perfect line and length, according to the wicket and the situation. It's working for me right now, so I'm just focusing on that." Kamboj played one India A game, which helped him get an idea of the lengths to bowl in this part of the world.

"Actually, it was just about acclimatising to the weather. The wicket was a bit nippy, and I just wanted to understand the right lengths and the right areas where I need to bowl. I'm just focusing on that." The 2026 IPL season for Chennai Super Kings has been a breakout year for Kamboj with 21 wickets in 14 games.

While Mahendra Singh Dhoni didn't play a match, his presence and former head coach Stephen Fleming's advice added to his learning curve.

"Actually, that was a good learning experience for me, and I'm still learning a lot. I'm just making sure that I'm learning in the right way, not thinking too much about the results, but focusing on what I need to do and what I need to do on the field as well," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 10 2026 | 11:44 AM IST