Ashwin backs Bhuvneshwar to join Bumrah on India's flight to 2027 World Cup

Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said a fruitful outing in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand might open the doors of the Indian ODI team to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, leading to his journey to next year's 50-over World Cup in Africa.

Bhuvneshwar returned to India colours after a hiatus of four years with his selection to the T20I squad to tour New Zealand.

"He is going to New Zealand now. I am telling you, if he does well, everyone will immediately say, just take him for the ODI team as well. The selectors will be watching very closely," Ashwin said in his YouTube channel.

Bhuvneshwar's last ODI appearance was against South Africa at Paarl in 2022.

"If he swings the ball and shows decent fitness, nobody can stop Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar from sitting together on that flight to the World Cup, with Bhuvneshwar bowling the first ball of the World Cup," said Ashwin.

The UP pacer has so far played 121 ODI, grabbing 141 wickets.

Ashwin said the 36-year-old's ability to swing the ball at a brisk clip will be handy in places like South Africa and Australia.

"Do you want swing? He has swing. If you want it to move one way, he can do that. If you want it to move both ways, he can do that too. And then he has decent pace," he added.

However, Ashwin hoped that Bhuvneshwar would maintain his fitness unlike in the past when he struggled with injuries.

"I am once again putting my neck on the line to say this: if he had worked a little harder, if the timing had been right and if he had avoided those injuries, with the skill set he possesses, he could have been a king for India across all formats," he said.