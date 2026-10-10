Australia stumble to 187-6 against South Africa on curtailed opening day

Bad light stopped play 24.4 overs early with Australia struggling at 187-6 on Day 1 of the first cricket Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead Oval on Friday.

Matt Renshaw scored 46 not out to spare Australia's blushes after it had plunged to 124-6. He and Pat Cummins (33 not out) put on an unbeaten 63 for the seventh wicket.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bat in the first game of the three-match World Test Championship series.

Wiaan Mulder picked up two wickets and Marco Jansen claimed one to reduce the touring team to 24-2 early on.

Travis Head was first to go, caught behind off Mulder for 9.

Nic Maddinson, who recently recovered from testicular cancer, was back for Australia for the first time since 2016.

He opened the innings with Head and faced 33 deliveries without scoring before being bowled by Jansen.

Steve Smith then put on 60 with Marcus Labuschagne for the third wicket.

Just before the lunch break, Mulder trapped Labuschagne lbw for 37. The batter reviewed but the decision stayed in the bowler's favour on umpire's call.

Smith was then caught for 25 at gully off Jansen from the third ball after lunch.

Renshaw helped Australia cross the 100 mark before Anrich Nortje struck twice in the 42nd over.

Alex Carey was caught at second slip for 14. South Africa had a lone review remaining, but they chanced it and Beau Webster was adjudged caught behind for 4.

South Africa is the world test champion after beating Australia in the 2025 final.

It is Australia's first trip to the country since the 2018 Sandpapergate' scandal.