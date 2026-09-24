Australia tour of South Africa 2026: Full schedule, venues, live streaming

Australia are set for their tour of South Africa starting today for three ODIs and three Test matches, with both series holding significant value for next year's ODI World Cup and World Test Championship final.

The three-match ODI series, which will start on September 24 at Kingsmead, Durban, will offer an early look at two sides preparing for the 2027 World Cup on South African soil, while the three-Test contest, starting October 9, could have a direct bearing on the race for the World Test Championship final.

South Africa, the reigning WTC champions, will face the side they defeated in last year's final, while Australia arrive with their own ambitions of strengthening their position in the current cycle.

ALSO READ: Asiad 2026: India kabaddi teams' full schedule, squads, match timings With familiar rivals, major ICC events on the horizon and plenty of quality across both squads, this promises to be a significant tour for both sides.

Australia tour of South Africa 2026: Full schedule

Full schedule of ODI series:

Date Match Fixture Venue Time (IST) September 24, 2026 1st ODI South Africa vs Australia Kingsmead, Durban 1:30 PM September 27, 2026 2nd ODI South Africa vs Australia The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 1:30 PM September 30, 2026 3rd ODI South Africa vs Australia Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 5:00 PM

Full schedule of Test series:

Date Match Fixture Venue Time (IST) October 9, 2026 1st Test South Africa vs Australia Kingsmead, Durban 1:00 PM October 18, 2026 2nd Test South Africa vs Australia St George's Park, Gqeberha 1:30 PM October 27, 2026 3rd Test South Africa vs Australia Newlands, Cape Town 1:30 PM

Australia tour of South Africa 2026: Full squads

Australia full squad:

ODI series: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins (South Africa only), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc (South Africa only), Adam Zampa

Test series: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

South Africa full squad:

ODI series: Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

Test series: (To be announced)

Why will the South Africa vs Australia ODI series be important?

The South Africa vs Australia ODI series will serve as an important preparation run for both sides for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

South Africa recently played a tri-series against the other two hosts and now, with defending champions Australia next on the cards, the Proteas could not ask for better opposition to fine-tune their preparations for the home World Cup edition.

On the other hand, Australia will also be playing six ODI matches in the form of a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe before taking on the Proteas in a similar three-match series. South Africa have performed extremely well in ICC tournaments in recent years. In the previous ICC World Cup, held in India in 2023, one of the semifinals was between Australia and South Africa.

The defending champions will not only get to know the South African conditions better before the multinational competition next year, but will also test themselves against one of the possible favourites to win the tournament.

Why will the South Africa vs Australia Test series be important?

While the South Africa vs Australia ODI series will serve as part of the preparation run for the ODI World Cup, the Test series between the two sides will have immediate repercussions.

South Africa are the defending ICC World Test Championship (WTC) winners, a title they won by beating the then-defending champions Australia in the final.

Australia and South Africa occupy the top two spots, respectively, in the ongoing ICC WTC cycle, and the series could very well prove to be a deciding factor in their hopes of reaching the final of the 2025-27 cycle.

The winning side will not only strengthen their position on the table, but will also weaken the chances of their opposition. Moreover, with both teams separated by only 5 percentage points, it is safe to assume that the series winner will not just end up with the trophy but will also secure or retain the top spot in the WTC 2025-27 points table.

Australia tour of South Africa 2026: All you need to know about the venues

Kingsmead, Durban (1st ODI and 1st Test)

Kingsmead has been one of South Africa's most important international cricket venues since the early years of Test cricket, hosting its first Test in 1923. The Durban ground has regularly featured in major South Africa series and has also hosted World Cup matches, including games during the 2003 and 2007 tournaments. It is traditionally known for offering assistance to fast bowlers, particularly early in a match, while its coastal conditions can make batting challenging.

Australia have a long history at Kingsmead, having played several Tests and ODIs here against South Africa. The venue will open the 2026 series with the first ODI on September 24 before hosting the first Test from October 9, making it the only ground on the tour to stage both an ODI and a Test.

Kingsmead stadium stats:

ODIs: Statistic Record Total Matches 53 Matches won batting first 26 Matches won bowling first 20 Average 1st innings Score 233 Average 2nd innings Score 185 Highest total recorded 372/6 (49.2 Ovs) By RSA vs AUS Lowest total recorded 91/10 (29.1 Ovs) By IND vs RSA Highest score chased 372/6 (49.2 Ovs) By RSA vs AUS Lowest score defended 200/9 (50 Ovs) By RSAW vs PAKW

Tests:

Statistic Record Total Matches 47 Matches won batting first 20 Matches won bowling first 13 Average 1st innings score 295 Average 2nd innings score 255 Average 3rd innings score 260 Average 4th innings score 199 Highest total recorded 658/9 (166.2 Ovs) By RSA vs WI Lowest total recorded 42/10 (13.5 Ovs) By SL vs RSA Highest score chased 340/5 (104.5 Ovs) By RSA vs AUS Lowest score defended 166/10 (79.3 Ovs) By NZ vs RSA

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (2nd ODI)

The Wanderers Stadium has been one of the great venues in South African cricket since opening in 1956 and is widely regarded as one of the country's premier grounds. Located in Johannesburg, the venue has hosted numerous major Tests and ODIs, including matches involving Australia, and has become particularly famous for its high-scoring contests and fast, lively pitches. It has also staged World Cup cricket and remains one of South Africa's most recognisable cricket grounds.

Australia have enjoyed plenty of memorable moments at the Wanderers, including important Test and ODI victories over South Africa. The venue will host the second ODI of the 2026 series on September 27.

The Wanderers Stadium stats:

Statistic Record Total Matches 53 Matches won batting first 22 Matches won bowling first 29 Average 1st innings Score 240 Average 2nd innings Score 206 Highest total recorded 438/9 (49.5 Ovs) By RSA vs AUS Lowest total recorded 109/10 (32.3 Ovs) By PAK vs RSA Highest score chased 438/9 (49.5 Ovs) By RSA vs AUS Lowest score defended 149/10 (45 Ovs) By RSA vs ENG

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom (3rd ODI)

Senwes Park in Potchefstroom is one of South Africa's established provincial cricket grounds and has been used for international cricket since the late 1990s. The venue has hosted both ODIs and Test cricket, although it has been used more frequently for limited-overs internationals. Its relatively small setting compared with South Africa's major city venues has made it a popular ground for white-ball cricket.

Australia have also played international cricket at Senwes Park, with the venue featuring in their previous tours of South Africa. It will host the third and final ODI of the 2026 series on September 30, bringing the three-match white-ball leg to a close.

Senwes Park stadium stats:

Statistic Record Total Matches 48 Matches won batting first 20 Matches won bowling first 25 Average 1st innings Score 235 Average 2nd innings Score 189 Highest total recorded 418/5 (50 Ovs) By RSA vs ZIM Lowest total recorded 45/10 (14 Ovs) By NAM vs AUS Highest score chased 305/4 (44.3 Ovs) By SLW vs RSAW Lowest score defended 158/9 (50 Ovs) By INDW vs RSAW

St George's Park, Gqeberha (2nd Test)

St George's Park is one of the historic homes of South African cricket, with international cricket dating back more than a century. The Gqeberha venue hosted its first Test in 1889 and is famous for its distinctive atmosphere, traditional setting and the brass band that has long been associated with major matches there. It remains one of South Africa's most historic Test venues and has also hosted World Cup and ODI cricket.

Australia have played numerous Tests at St George's Park and will return to the venue for the second Test of the 2026 series. The match begins on October 18, with the ground set to provide a very different challenge from the limited-overs venues used earlier in the tour.

St George's Park stadium stats:

Statistic Record Total Matches 33 Matches won batting first 15 Matches won bowling first 13 Average 1st innings Score 313 Average 2nd innings Score 238 Average 3rd innings Score 217 Average 4th innings Score 159 Highest total recorded 549/7 (117 Ovs) By AUS vs RSA Lowest total recorded 30/10 (18.4 Ovs) By RSA vs ENG Highest score chased 271/8 (93.3 Ovs) By AUS vs RSA Lowest score defended 130/10 (58.3 Ovs) By ENG vs RSA

Newlands, Cape Town

Newlands is one of the world's most iconic cricket grounds, sitting beneath Table Mountain and having hosted international cricket for more than a century. Its first Test was played in 1889, and the venue has since become one of South Africa's most celebrated sporting landmarks. Newlands is particularly renowned for its picturesque setting, while its pitch has traditionally offered help to seamers and spinners as matches develop.

Australia have a long Test history at Newlands, including some memorable and fiercely contested encounters with South Africa. The Cape Town venue will host the third and final Test of the 2026 tour, beginning on October 27 and bringing the six-match ODI and Test tour to an end.

Newlands stadium stats:

Statistic Record Total Matches 62 Matches won batting first 24 Matches won bowling first 26 Average 1st innings Score 325 Average 2nd innings Score 288 Average 3rd innings Score 237 Average 4th innings Score 158 Highest total recorded 651/10 (154.3 Ovs) By RSA vs AUS Lowest total recorded 35/10 (22.4 Ovs) By RSA vs ENG Highest score chased 334/6 (79.1 Ovs) By AUS vs RSA Lowest score defended 135/10 (42.4 Ovs) By IND vs RSA

Australia tour of South Africa 2026: Players to look out for

Australia

Travis Head

Head is arguably Australia's biggest batting threat in the ODI series. His ability to take the game away from the opposition in the powerplay makes him particularly important on South African pitches. He returns to the ODI side after missing Australia's recent 50-over assignments and will be expected to provide aggression at the top of the order.

Cameron Green

Green's value lies in his ability to influence the game in more than one discipline. He provides Australia with a genuine middle-order batting option while also offering seam bowling, making his role particularly important as Australia work towards finalising their 2027 World Cup combination. His presence could also create selection pressure around the wicketkeeper and middle-order spots.

Cooper Connolly

Connolly is one of the younger players Australia are giving an extended opportunity to ahead of the 2027 World Cup. The left-hander has already shown his ability to produce significant scores, including a 149 against Bangladesh, and his emergence gives Australia another option in the middle order as they look beyond their established names.

South Africa

Aiden Markram

Markram's experience and all-round ability make him one of South Africa's key players. He returns to the ODI set-up alongside several senior players after being rested for the Namibia series and will be expected to provide stability in the middle order while also contributing with the ball when required.

Marco Jansen

Jansen is one of South Africa's most valuable all-round options. His left-arm pace can trouble Australia's batters, while his ability to contribute runs down the order gives the Proteas balance. With the series also serving as World Cup preparation, his role with both bat and ball could be crucial.

Gerald Coetzee

Coetzee's return to the ODI set-up adds another serious pace option to South Africa's attack. He has been recalled to the 50-over side for the first time since the 2023 World Cup, and with Kagiso Rabada and Ottneil Baartman unavailable for the series, his role becomes even more significant.

One important update: Your South Africa ODI squad has Ottneil Baartman, but he has subsequently been ruled out with a hamstring injury and Duan Jansen has been called up as his replacement.

Also, Kagiso Rabada is unavailable for the ODI series, so Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi become even more important to South Africa's pace attack.

South Africa vs Australia: Head-to-head

ODI cricket:

Total matches: 113

113 South Africa won: 57

57 Australia won: 52

52 Tie: 3

3 No result: 1

Test cricket:

Total matches: 101

101 South Africa won: 54

54 Australia won: 26

26 Draw: 21

21 No result: 0

Australia tour of South Africa 2026: Live streaming and telecast details

When will Australia’s tour of South Africa in 2026 start?

Australia’s 2026 tour of South Africa will begin on Thursday, September 24.

When will the ODI matches between South Africa and Australia be played?

The ODI matches between South Africa and Australia will take place on September 24, 27 and 30, 2026.

When will the Test matches between South Africa and Australia begin?

The three Test matches of the series between South Africa and Australia will begin on October 9, 18 and 27, 2026, respectively.

What are the venues for the ODI matches between South Africa and Australia?

The three ODIs will be played at Kingsmead in Durban, The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and Senwes Park (JB Marks Oval) in Potchefstroom. Kingsmead will host the first ODI on September 24, The Wanderers will host the second ODI on September 27, and Senwes Park will stage the third ODI on September 30.

What are the venues for the Test matches between South Africa and Australia?

The three Tests will be played at Kingsmead in Durban, St George's Park in Gqeberha and Newlands in Cape Town. Kingsmead will host the first Test from October 9, St George's Park will stage the second Test from October 18, and Newlands will host the third and final Test from October 27.

Where to watch the live telecast of Australia’s 2026 tour of South Africa in India?

The live telecast details for Australia’s 2026 tour of South Africa are yet to be announced.

Where to watch the live streaming of Australia’s 2026 tour of South Africa in India?

The live streaming details for Australia’s 2026 tour of South Africa are yet to be announced.