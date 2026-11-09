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Home / Cricket / News / Ayush Badoni replaces injured Rajat Patidar in India A Rising Stars squad

Ayush Badoni replaces injured Rajat Patidar in India A Rising Stars squad

The A teams of India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal are placed in Group B, while Group A consists of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong

Ayush Badoni

Ayush Badoni (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

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Ayush Badoni on Sunday replaced middle-order batter Rajat Patidar in the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup after the latter failed to fully recover from his existing injuries.

In another development, Rinku Singh has been named vice-captain for the eight-team tournament.

"Rajat Patidar has communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Accordingly, he has been withdrawn from the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup. The Men's Selection Committee has named Rinku Singh as vice-captain, while Ayush Badoni has been added to the squad in Patidar's place." The tournament is scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29.

 

The A teams of India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal are placed in Group B, while Group A consists of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

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India A will open their campaign against Nepal A on November 20 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan A on November 22 and the United Arab Emirates A on November 24.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, to be played on November 26 and 27, with the final scheduled for November 29.

India A's updated squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India cricket team

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First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 11:37 AM IST