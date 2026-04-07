Bangladesh appoints Tamim Iqbal as BCB chief; Aminul-led board dissolved

The Bangladesh government has appointed Tamim Iqbal as the new president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after dissolving the board of directors led by Aminul Islam. The decision follows the recommendations of a five-member investigation committee that examined allegations related to the BCB elections held in October last year.

Authorities found irregularities in the election process, prompting immediate action from the National Sports Council (NSC). At 37, Tamim becomes the youngest BCB chief and has been entrusted with leading an 11-member ad hoc committee for a three-month period.

IPL 2026 Match 13, RR vs MI: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING The interim body will oversee the board’s operations and is expected to facilitate fresh elections, while also ensuring continuity in Bangladesh’s cricketing activities during the transition.

Board dissolved after probe findings

The government’s decision was based on the findings of the investigation committee, which pointed to weaknesses and inconsistencies in the election process. The NSC concluded that the integrity of the board’s formation had been compromised, leading to the dissolution of the elected body.

Sports director Mohammed Aminul Ahesan confirmed that the ICC has been formally notified about both the dissolution and the appointment of the interim committee. The ad hoc panel will function with the same authority as an elected body during its tenure.

Tamim to lead ad hoc committee

Tamim will head an 11-member committee that includes former Bangladesh captain Minhajul Abedin and former international cricketer and commentator Athar Ali Khan. The panel also features several administrators and stakeholders from the cricketing ecosystem.

The committee has been tasked with managing routine cricket operations and conducting fresh elections within the next three months, ensuring a smooth administrative transition.

Legal basis for the decision

Officials stated that the move is backed by provisions under the National Sports Council Act 2018, which allows the government to dissolve a governing body and appoint an ad hoc committee if sufficient grounds exist. The NSC maintained that the decision was taken in line with established regulations.

Mounting pressure on the previous board

The Aminul-led board had come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks, with concerns raised over the credibility of the election process, Bangladesh’s absence from the men’s T20 World Cup, and allegations of political interference. The situation was further complicated by the resignation of multiple board directors, adding to the instability within the administration.

Tamim’s shift to administration

Tamim, one of Bangladesh’s most accomplished cricketers, represented the country in 391 international matches and led the team in multiple formats. After retiring from international cricket in early 2025, his playing career ended following a health scare during a domestic fixture.

He later moved into administrative roles and had initially intended to contest the 2025 BCB elections before stepping aside, citing concerns over the electoral process. His appointment now places him at the centre of a significant transition phase for Bangladesh cricket.