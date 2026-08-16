Historic day for Bangladesh! Tigers seal maiden Test win in Australia

Bangladesh scripted one of the biggest results in their Test history by defeating Australia in Darwin by 9 wickets to register their first victory in the longest format on Australian soil.

The visitors completed a modest fourth-innings target of 57 after bowling Australia out for 284 in the second innings, capping a remarkable performance built around the efforts of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud.

Miraz dismantled Australia's middle order with 5 for 66, while Hasan finished with nine wickets in the match as Bangladesh's bowlers repeatedly denied the hosts an opportunity to take control.

Cameron Green stood tall for Australia with the third century of his Test career, but received little sustained support as the rest of the batting line-up failed to convert starts.

The result marked a dramatic turnaround for Bangladesh, who had been bowled out for just 54 in their tour match before producing a historic performance in the Test.

How did Bangladesh set up their historic win?

Bangladesh's victory was shaped by a disciplined bowling effort that restricted Australia to 284 in their second innings.

Miraz was the standout performer, returning 5 for 66 to register his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and his third outside Asia.

His spell placed him among Bangladesh's best bowlers against Australia in the format.

Hasan had earlier taken 6 for 55 in Darwin, the best Test innings figures by a Bangladesh bowler against Australia.

Mohammad Rafique's 5 for 62 at Fatullah in 2006 and Shakib Al Hasan's five-wicket hauls at Mirpur in 2017 also feature among Bangladesh's leading bowling performances against Australia.

Hasan Mahmud finishes with nine wickets

Hasan's match figures of 9 for 110 underlined his role in Bangladesh's breakthrough victory.

The performance was among the best match returns by a Bangladesh pacer in Test cricket.

Shahadat Hossain's 9 for 97 against South Africa at Mirpur in 2008 remains ahead of Hasan's effort on that list.

Hasan's ability to strike across both innings ensured Australia were never able to completely escape Bangladesh's pressure.

Cameron Green century not enough for Australia

Green provided Australia's strongest resistance and reached the third Test century of his career.

The Australian batter said the hundred brought some reward after a difficult few months and credited a return to a more familiar batting approach for the innings.

He also acknowledged the pressure that comes with playing Test cricket for Australia and the need to consistently produce performances.

Green, however, was left short of support at the other end as Australia's batting line-up failed to build partnerships capable of putting the match beyond Bangladesh.

Bangladesh complete memorable fourth-innings chase

After Australia's dismissal for 284, Bangladesh were left needing only 57 runs to complete the historic victory.

The visitors finished the chase to seal a landmark result and end their wait for a Test win in Australia.

The triumph was made even more significant by the contrast with Bangladesh's struggles before the Test, when they had been dismissed for 54 in their tour match.

From that low point, Bangladesh responded with a bowling performance led by Miraz and Hasan and then completed the task with the bat to secure a memorable win.

For Australia, the defeat will raise questions over a batting performance in which Green's century was not backed up by enough substantial contributions.

For Bangladesh, however, the day will be remembered as a watershed moment — their first Test victory on Australian soil and one of the most significant overseas wins in their history.