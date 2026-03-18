Bangladesh govt to investigate BCB elections, T20 WC absence with ICC input

The controversies surrounding the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) do not seem to be ending anytime soon. After a lengthy episode against the International Cricket Council (ICC), leading to Bangladesh's boycott of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India, the cricketing board has now found itself under investigation by the government due to alleged irregularities and manipulation in last year's BCB elections.

If found guilty, the BCB could face sanctions from the ICC, including the possibility of a ban from international cricket. The BCB has requested the sports ministry to drop the investigation. However, sports minister Aminul Haque said they are not just planning to investigate the elections but also the possible abuse of power linked to the T20 World Cup boycott.

Why is BCB under investigation?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is under scrutiny after the National Sports Council formed a five-member committee to investigate alleged irregularities in the 2025 board election. The panel has been asked to examine claims of manipulation, procedural lapses, and abuse of power in the election that led to Aminul Islam becoming board president.

ALSO READ: Cummins to Rana: Full list of injured players and their replacements The committee is headed by retired Supreme Court judge AKM Asaduzzaman and includes members from government, police, legal, and media backgrounds. It has been given 15 working days to submit its findings.

What triggered the election dispute?

The controversy started before the committee was announced. Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal had asked for an independent review of the election process, alleging a lack of transparency.

Tamim also said that 50 of Dhaka’s 76 clubs supported the demand for an inquiry. He had earlier withdrawn from the election race, claiming there was government interference in the process.

What is BCB’s stand on the probe?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has opposed the investigation committee and asked the sports authorities to close the matter, saying such intervention could be viewed as interference in the affairs of an elected board.

The BCB said it had already informally discussed the issue with senior officials of the International Cricket Council, who indicated that any move seen as external interference may raise governance concerns.

“Given the potential implications for Bangladesh cricket at the international level, the BCB considers it important to address this matter with due care and transparency. Before initiating any formal communication or proceedings with the ICC, the BCB believes it is appropriate to engage directly with the National Sports Council to seek clarification regarding the context, intent, and possible implications of the gazette,” the BCB stated.

The board further added, "The BCB has requested the National Sports Council to close this matter in a manner that safeguards the stability, independence, and continued progress of Bangladesh cricket, while also ensuring that the country's standing within the international cricket community remains fully protected."

Sports ministry to investigate BCB’s T20 World Cup boycott

Aminul Haque also confirmed that a separate investigation committee will be set up after Eid to examine the World Cup episode, which resulted in Bangladesh being excluded from the prestigious T20 tournament.

Haque said, "We will try to find out why we didn't go to the World Cup. We have to understand why our sports diplomacy fell short. We will form an investigation committee on this subject after Eid. We have to strengthen our sports diplomacy and make sure we don't repeat this mistake in the future."

BCB’s reasoning for boycott

The boycott controversy between the BCB and the ICC arose when Bangladesh, following Mustafizur Rahman’s withdrawal from the Indian Premier League (IPL), refused to travel to India for the World Cup over security concerns. After three weeks of prolonged discussions, the ICC ultimately replaced Bangladesh with Scotland, as the board did not change its position.

Possible consequences and past examples

The board emphasised that it functions under the global governance framework of the International Cricket Council and cautioned that any action perceived as external interference in the operations of an elected cricket body could attract scrutiny under the ICC’s governance and compliance regulations.

The ICC requires that all member boards remain independent, free from government or public body involvement in administration, management, and team selection. According to Article 2.4 (D) of the ICC Constitution, political interference can lead to serious consequences, including suspension from international cricket, freezing of funding, and loss of voting privileges. In serious cases, tournaments scheduled in that country can be shifted elsewhere.

Sri Lanka Cricket was suspended in 2023 over government interference, while Zimbabwe Cricket faced suspension in 2019 for similar reasons. The ICC can also place a board under governance monitoring instead of imposing an immediate ban, as seen with USA Cricket, whose board faced suspension in 2025 over governance failures but the team is allowed to take part in matches.