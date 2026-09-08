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Bavuma to lead South Africa in Australia ODIs; de Kock and Coetzee included

Bavuma will lead the Proteas after being rested for an ODI series away against Namibia, starting on Wednesday

Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma

AP Johannesburg
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

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Captain Temba Bavuma was named in South Africa's one-day international cricket squad on Monday for a three-game series at home against Australia this month.

Bavuma will lead the Proteas after being rested for an ODI series away against Namibia starting on Wednesday.

South Africa plays Australia in 50-over games on Sept. 24, 27 and 30, before a three-test series between them next month.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee was also recalled after last playing an ODI at the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

Batsmen Quinton de Kock and David Miller were included in the 16-man squad, while Aiden Markram will be available for the second and third ODIs, Cricket South Africa said in a statement.

 

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was out of the series with injury.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 9:56 AM IST