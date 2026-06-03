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BBL's new era? Melbourne teams prepare for franchise consolidation

The merger would effectively bring both Melbourne franchises under one banner, although several aspects of the transition are still being worked through.

Melbourne Stars and Renegades

Melbourne Stars and Renegades

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 8:33 PM IST

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The two Melbourne-based Big Bash League teams are reportedly heading towards a major structural change, with plans underway to combine the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades into a single franchise.
 
The proposed move is understood to be largely administrative rather than an immediate overhaul of cricket operations. While the new entity is expected to operate under a fresh identity, existing player contracts and squad lists are likely to remain unchanged in the short term.
 
The merger would effectively bring both Melbourne franchises under one banner, although several aspects of the transition are still being worked through.
 
Privatisation Plans Driving the Change
 
 
The development comes as Cricket Victoria continues to support the proposed privatisation of the Big Bash League.

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Cricket Victoria is one of the state associations backing the introduction of private ownership into the competition. As part of that strategy, the governing body is reportedly preparing to sell its second BBL franchise licence once the league's privatisation framework is finalised.
 
The merger is viewed as a step that could simplify future ownership arrangements and investment opportunities. 
 
Leadership Structure Taking Shape
 
According to reports, current Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten is expected to take charge as the general manager of the newly formed franchise.
 
However, several key decisions remain unresolved, including:
 
  • The official name of the merged team
  • Home venue arrangements
  • Long-term squad structure
  • Branding and identity plans
  • Future ownership details
  • Key Cricket Australia Meeting Looms
 
The proposal remains in its early stages, with further clarity expected after Cricket Australia's scheduled meeting on June 15.
 
Discussions surrounding the future ownership model of the Big Bash League are expected to be a major agenda item, and the outcome could significantly influence the direction of the Melbourne franchise merger and the league's broader restructuring plans.

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Topics : Cricket News

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

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