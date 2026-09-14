BCCI explains why India women did not accept Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi

India’s record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title was celebrated without the trophy in Dubai, but the BCCI said on Monday that the team’s decision not to receive the silverware from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi had been taken well before the final.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia described the move as a “conscious, institutional” decision, taken in view of the circumstances and public sentiment following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.

“We cannot accept a trophy from the hands of a representative of that country who works against our country,” Saikia said, explaining the Board’s position after India beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs in Sunday’s final.

India’s players did not receive the trophy from Naqvi after completing an unbeaten campaign to regain the continental title. The decision echoed the men’s team’s stand during the Asia Cup in 2025, when India declined to accept the trophy from Naqvi after beating Pakistan in the final.

Board had conveyed its position before the final

Saikia told PTI that the BCCI had informed the ACC in advance that India would not participate in the trophy presentation under the circumstances.

“We had taken a conscious decision considering all prevailing aspects, and our position had been communicated to the ACC in advance, that the Indian team would not participate in the trophy presentation under the circumstances,” he said.

“Given the circumstances and the sentiments prevailing in the country, the BCCI felt that it would not be appropriate for the team to receive the trophy in the proposed manner.

“This was a firm institutional decision, reflective of the position we have maintained, and was not directed at the players, the tournament or the sport,” he added.

The decision came against the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, and the brief military confrontation between India and Pakistan the following month.

What happened at the Women’s Asia Cup presentation?

Naqvi was at the Dubai stadium as India sealed the title and was seated in the Royal Box alongside Saikia, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and other dignitaries.

After the match, Naqvi came on stage and handed Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu the runners-up cheque. The presentation ended without India receiving the trophy from him.

Saikia told IANS that the BCCI had followed the government’s policy on participation in multinational tournaments, while making it clear that playing against an opponent did not require the Board to accept every condition attached to the event.

“Since the Pahalgam incident in April 2025, the whole situation has changed. There was pressure from people across the country that we should have no relations with our neighbouring country and should not play cricket with them,” he said.

“However, the government’s policy is that India should play every country in multinational tournaments. We follow and respect that policy. The BCCI sends its teams to play all opponents in multinational tournaments, but that does not mean we will accept every condition.”

Women’s team shows solidarity with men’s side

Saikia said the women’s team had maintained solidarity with the men’s team, which had adopted the same position after winning the 2025 Asia Cup.

India’s men had beaten Pakistan in that final but were left waiting for more than an hour during the delayed presentation ceremony. They ultimately did not receive the trophy or their winners’ medals from Naqvi.

“Our men’s team also won the Asia Cup around a year and a half ago,” Saikia said. “That is why, in the men’s Asia Cup as well, we maintained that solidarity and did not accept the trophy in a similar situation.”

He said the BCCI had attempted to resolve Sunday’s presentation issue but without success.

“We tried to solve today’s situation, but our efforts were not successful. We don’t have any regrets. Our ultimate priority and ambition was not to focus on who would give the trophy. We wanted the Indian team to win and we’ve achieved that,” Saikia said.

Saikia says title run remains the bigger achievement

Saikia said the trophy row did not overshadow the Indian side’s dominant campaign.

“It doesn’t diminish the performances of our team. We have won all our matches in a one-sided manner. Women’s cricket has been growing so well in India and there is no bigger evidence of that than this,” he said.

“Our whole planning is geared towards the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The happiest part of this tournament is how India has left everyone else behind and surged so far ahead.”

On questions over his interaction with Naqvi in the Royal Box, Saikia said the exchanges were routine.

“It’s not as if we wouldn’t meet anyone. I was sitting outside in the Royal Box from the toss until the end of the game. Everyone who came met me during the match,” he said, adding that Naqvi had also sat alongside ACC deputy chairman Khalid Al Zarooni.

“That’s just a normal tradition — whenever anyone comes, we meet and talk with everyone.”