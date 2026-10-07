BCCI names Smriti Mandhana new captain of India women's cricket team

Senior opener Smriti Mandhana was on Tuesday appointed captain of the Indian women's cricket team after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the role.

Harmanpreet announced her decision to step down as India captain in a social media post, following a review meeting with the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, women's team head coach Amol Muzumdar, and Mandhana in Guwahati on Monday.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the appointment of Smriti Mandhana as the captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team," the BCCI said on their website.

"Smriti has been one of the leading figures in Indian women's cricket over the years and has played a key role in the team's progress across formats. An experienced international cricketer, she has also demonstrated her leadership qualities in domestic and franchise cricket, most recently leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the Women's Premier League titles in 2024 and 2026." "Having been part of the Indian team since 2013, Smriti brings considerable experience into the role. She will now take on the responsibility of leading the side, with the team entering a new phase and continuing to build on the progress made in recent years," the board added.