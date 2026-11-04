BCCI opens applications for women's fielding coach and men's head physio

The BCCI on Tuesday invited applications for the positions of fielding coach of the women's team and head physiotherapist of the men's side.

The deadline to submit applications is November 16, the Board stated in a media release.

Munish Bali served as the women's team fielding coach in its most recent assignment, which was a home white-ball series against Zimbabwe.

Fielding, particularly dropped catches, has been a longstanding area of concern for the women's team.

The key responsibilities listed by the BCCI include "developing and implementing comprehensive fielding programmes to build a world-class fielding unit, conducting fielding sessions during practice and matches, including individual coaching for skill development." The candidate will also be required to "assess individual contributions in the field across different match situations." The Board is also looking for a replacement for Kamlesh Jain, who resigned as the men's team head physiotherapist in September.

The BCCI stipulated that the candidate should have a minimum of 10 years of experience in providing physiotherapy services and should have experience working with elite athletes or teams, preferably high-performance squads.