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BCCI to honour legends Dravid, Binny and Mithali Raj at Naman awards

The award represents the highest recognition given by the BCCI and celebrates individuals who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to Indian cricket both on and off the field.

Rahul will among the former players who will receive the lifetime achievement award

Rahul will among the former players who will receive the lifetime achievement award

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will honour several distinguished figures of Indian cricket at the upcoming BCCI Naman Awards on Sunday, with Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj set to receive the prestigious Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.
 
The award represents the highest recognition given by the BCCI and celebrates individuals who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to Indian cricket both on and off the field.
 
Binny, Dravid and Mithali to receive top honour
 
Former India all-rounder Roger Binny will be recognised for his contributions as a player and administrator. Binny represented India in 27 Tests and 72 One-Day Internationals, and was a key member of the team that lifted the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He finished as the leading wicket-taker in that tournament, a performance that played a crucial role in India’s historic triumph.
 
 
He also featured in the Indian side that won the World Championship of Cricket 1985. After retiring, Binny remained deeply involved in the game, coaching the India Under-19 team that won the 2000 Under-19 World Cup, serving as a national selector, and later becoming president of the BCCI.

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Rahul Dravid, one of India’s most respected cricketers, will also be honoured with the lifetime achievement award. Over a celebrated international career, Dravid played 509 matches across formats, scoring more than 24,000 runs and taking over 400 catches.
 
As captain, he led India to a memorable Test series victory in England in 2007. Following his playing career, Dravid contributed significantly as a coach, guiding the India Under-19 and India A teams before becoming head coach of the national side that won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. 
 
Former India women’s captain Mithali Raj will also be recognised for her extraordinary impact on the women’s game. Mithali played 333 international matches and became the first woman in cricket history to cross 10,000 international runs.
 
Under her leadership, India reached the finals of the Women’s Cricket World Cup twice, helping elevate the profile of women’s cricket in the country.
 
Major international awards
 
Among the individual honours this year, Shubman Gill has been named Best International Cricketer (Men) after a productive season with the national team.
 
In the women’s category, Smriti Mandhana has been recognised as Best International Cricketer (Women) and also finished as the highest run-scorer in ODIs during the 2024–25 season.
 
Deepti Sharma claimed the award for most ODI wickets in women’s cricket, while emerging talents Harshit Rana and N Sree Charani were honoured for Best International Debut in men’s and women’s cricket respectively.
 
Recognition for domestic and junior cricket
 
The awards also acknowledge outstanding performances in India’s domestic competitions. The Mumbai Cricket Association was named Best Performer in BCCI Domestic Tournaments for the 2024–25 season, while umpire Ulhas Gandhe received the award for Best Domestic Umpire.
 
Several players were also honoured for their achievements in tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Merchant Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy, highlighting the depth of talent across India’s domestic cricket structure.

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Topics : BCCI Rahul Dravid

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

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