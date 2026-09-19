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Home / Cricket / News / BCCI will get Asia Cup trophies back one day, says BCCI secretary Saikia

BCCI will get Asia Cup trophies back one day, says BCCI secretary Saikia

The Indian men's team had beaten Pakistan in the final last year in Dubai to clinch the Asia Cup T20 tournament, while the women's team had got the better of Sri Lanka earlier this month

Devajit Saikia

Bengaluru: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia at a press conference during a guided tour of the BCCI Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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The missing Asia Cup trophies won by the Indian men's and women's team will be brought to the BCCI headquarters here one day but a timeline cannot be provided for it, said secretary Devajit Saikia here on Friday.

After winning the Asia Cup, the men's team and more recently the women refused to take the trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Moshin Naqvi, who is also an interior minister in the Pakistan government.

The Indian men's team had beaten Pakistan in the final last year in Dubai to clinch the Asia Cup T20 tournament, while the women's team had got the better of Sri Lanka earlier this month.

 

"(The) Asia Cup trophies, we hope they will come one day. I will not give you a timeline, but I can assure you that both the trophies will land up in this office of the BCCI at the Wankhede Stadium," Saikia told reporters after the board's 95th AGM here on Friday.

Saikia, meanwhile, said the board is confident of the women's Indian team clinching the gold medal in the Asian Games where they defeated Japan in the quarterfinal on Friday.

"We congratulated our women's team for their superb victory in Dubai last week. They have very nicely won the first match against Japan and we hope that they will win the gold medal in the Asian Games on 22nd of this month," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Asia Cup BCCI Cricket News

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 9:44 AM IST