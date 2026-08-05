Ben Stokes says England coaching role is a dream he hopes to fulfil

Former England captain Ben Stokes has expressed his desire to coach the national team in future, insisting that he has the required experience to be successful in the position.

The 35-year-old all-rounder retired from international cricket in June during England's Test series against New Zealand, drawing curtains to a career that included the country's 2019 World Cup triumph and his match-winning Ashes innings at Headingley the same year.

Stokes led England's Test side from 2022 before moving away.

"I'm doing my Level 3 coaching now while I'm still playing, because I want, when the day comes that I'm not playing any more, I'd love to be able to have all that stuff signed off and done," Stokes was quoted as saying on the podcast "For The Love Of Cricket".

"I want to be a coach. I know what I want to do in terms of staying within the game, which is to be a coach. And would I love to be coach of England one day? Absolutely." Stokes is confident about delivering in the role.

"I would do a pretty good job at it because now I have an understanding of responsibility on the shoulders. I don't actually mind making big decisions." Talking about England limited overs skipper Harry Brook, Stokes described him as a "freakishly talented" player, who surprisingly failed to succeed as a Test captain.

"If you think someone is going to be a good captain or a good leader, then just give them (the opportunity)," Stokes said.

"Brook was made vice-captain. Even when I missed that Test match (against New Zealand), I was like, 'Why is Brook vice-captain?' "I understood the reasoning behind it, but I was still thinking, what message does that send to him? He's vice-captain, and the captain isn't playing, but he's still not captain. What does that say?" England's all-time leading run scorer in Tests, Joe Root was reappointed as captain following Stokes's retirement along with former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming as coach.