Chapman, Foulkes ruled out as New Zealand face setback before India T20Is

New Zealand have suffered a double injury blow, with Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, beginning in Christchurch on October 22.

Chapman is recovering from a left hamstring tear sustained during the European T20 League last month, while pacer Foulkes injured his right hip flexor during a recent Canterbury training session.

The 32-year-old Chapman, a left-handed batter who has played 113 T20Is, is on track to return for the subsequent ODI series against India. Foulkes, however, has no confirmed return-to-play timeline.

Allrounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner have been drafted into the squad as replacements for the injured duo.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter acknowledged that losing the two players was a significant setback ahead of the T20I series.

"I'm gutted for Mark and Zak and I wish them both a smooth recovery," said Walter. "We're fortunate to be able to lean on the expertise of Josh and Blair. I know they're both very excited to be involved in what's shaping up to be an epic T20 series." The series will conclude in Hamilton on November 1.

New Zealand T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner.