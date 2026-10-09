Friday, October 09, 2026 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Chapman, Foulkes ruled out as New Zealand face setback before India T20Is

Chapman, Foulkes ruled out as New Zealand face setback before India T20Is

The 32-year-old Chapman, a left-handed batter who has played 113 T20Is, is on track to return for the subsequent ODI series against India. Foulkes, however, has no confirmed return-to-play timeline

Mark Chapman NZ batter

Mark Chapman NZ batter

Press Trust of India Auckland
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

New Zealand have suffered a double injury blow, with Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, beginning in Christchurch on October 22.

Chapman is recovering from a left hamstring tear sustained during the European T20 League last month, while pacer Foulkes injured his right hip flexor during a recent Canterbury training session.

The 32-year-old Chapman, a left-handed batter who has played 113 T20Is, is on track to return for the subsequent ODI series against India. Foulkes, however, has no confirmed return-to-play timeline.

Allrounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner have been drafted into the squad as replacements for the injured duo.

 

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter acknowledged that losing the two players was a significant setback ahead of the T20I series.

"I'm gutted for Mark and Zak and I wish them both a smooth recovery," said Walter. "We're fortunate to be able to lean on the expertise of Josh and Blair. I know they're both very excited to be involved in what's shaping up to be an epic T20 series." The series will conclude in Hamilton on November 1.

New Zealand T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SA20 2027 auction: Full list of sold players

SA20 2027 auction: JSK ropes in Kieron Pollard; Rowles most expensive buy

Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar (L-R)

Gambhir praises Agarkar as his stint as BCCI chief selector comes to an end

Smriti Mandhana, Smriti, Mandhana

BCCI names Smriti Mandhana new captain of India women's cricket team

KL Rahul

Jaiswal, Rahul among 11 Test stars selected for India A Tests sqaud vs NZ

Shreyas Iyer (PIC: PTI)

Dreams do come true, says Iyer after maiden T20I century vs West Indies

Topics : India vs New Zealand New Zealand cricket team Cricket News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchQ2 Results TodayHospital stocksINDIA Bloc ProtestRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryRBI MPC Inflation ForecastHexaware Technologies share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 10:38 AM IST