Cricket continues to dominate biz of sports as others fail to make a mark

These are among the insights from Sporting Nation–Building a Legacy, WPP Media’s annual report on the sports business. Now in its 13th year, the report highlights three big trends.

First, IPL, or Indian Premier League, teams’ monetisation reached ₹1,777 crore. According to Vinit Karnik, managing director (entertainment and sports) at WPP Media, South Asia, “Ten teams crossing the ₹1,000 crore mark is a huge achievement from an IPL ecosystem perspective, because the general perception is that IPL is a product of media rights. This shows the teams have also done a fantastic job in getting their monetisation cycle right.”

Second, celebrity endorsements grew 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,350 crore, reflecting sustained brand reliance on athletes. With the exception of Neeraj Chopra (javelin), Lakshya Sen (badminton), Manu Bhaker (shooting), Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting), and Nikhat Zareen (boxing), cricket and cricketers dominate the endorsement pie.