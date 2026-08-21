ENG in charge against PAK as Root, Brook's fifties take them to 366/8

England strengthened its grip on the first test against Pakistan on Thursday, with Joe Root and Harry Brook among four batters to make half-centuries in a score of 366-8 that gave the hosts a first-innings lead of 195 runs after Day 2.

Brook, the world's top-ranked test batter, came closest to reaching a hundred on his home ground of Headingley but fell for 91 - one of those dismissed by Ali Usman (5-92) in the left-arm spinner's first five-wicket haul.

Root (66) and Jordan Cox (73) shared a 150-run partnership after England resumed on 112-2 four hours into the day, with rain causing a long delay to the start of play.

Dan Lawrence, playing his first test in two years, hit 51 at No. 6 and was another England batter likely ruing a missed opportunity to go big against some substandard bowling and erratic fielding.

In general, it has been a poor showing by Pakistan, which was bowled out for 171 in barely two sessions on Wednesday.

Brook dropped on 1 then punishes Pakistan England rattled along at 4.46 runs per over - a rate that wouldn't look out of place in the Bazball era that ended with the retirement of captain Ben Stokes and firing of Brendon McCullum as test coach.

What was different was the way the batters went about scoring runs, with Brook in particular less flamboyant but still as punishing with 13 fours. Aside from being dropped on 1 by stand-in captain Salman Agha at second slip, Brook hardly gave up a chance until Usman snuck one through onto the stumps, via Brook's back leg.

It would have been Brook's first century since his 111 against India at The Oval in July last year.

Root will also have regrets Cox and Root picked up where they left off Wednesday, almost matching each other run for run after play finally resumed.

Cox reached his first half-century in just his second test appearance minutes before Root got to the milestone for the 109th time in a test career that has seen him score more than 14,000 runs - only behind India great Sachin Tendulkar.

Dropped on 57 by Khurram Shahzad off a presentable caught-and-bowled chance, Cox eventually departed when he edged behind Usman. The batter appealed the decision, perhaps thinking he had struck his own pad, but the nick was clear.

The very next over, Root also departed when he inexplicably missed a straight one from Khurram and was trapped lbw - then wasted a review that showed the ball was hitting middle stump. It was a great chance for England's new captain to score his national record-extending 42nd century.

Smith still in the middle England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith was in the middle at stumps on 16 not out, playing with caution in gloomy light in the final few overs. Jofra Archer was alongside him on, unbeaten on 0.