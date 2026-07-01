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ENG vs IND 1st T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

SonyLIV will stream the England vs India first T20 match through its app and website

ENG vs IND 1st T20 broadcast details

ENG vs IND 1st T20 broadcast details

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 9:09 PM IST

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India will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing start to their United Kingdom tour when they face England in the first T20I of the five-match series at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.
 
Shreyas Iyer's side suffered a 2-0 series defeat to Ireland, marking India's first T20I series loss since 2023 and their maiden international series defeat against Ireland. While bowlers Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel impressed with their performances, India's batting suffered early collapses in both matches and struggled to cope with swing-friendly conditions.
 
The challenge becomes tougher against Harry Brook's England, who boast a formidable pace attack led by Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Josh Tongue and Saqib Mahmood. Another major talking point is whether 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally receives his maiden India cap after the failures of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in Ireland. However, India know that one selection change alone will not solve the batting frailties exposed during the Ireland series.
 

ENG vs IND 1st T20: Broadcasting details

Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 1 HD Sony LIV app & website
Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App
United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+
United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream
Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay
Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

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  England vs India first T20 live toss time, telecast and streaming details
When will the England vs India first T20 be played?
 
The first T20I between England and India will be played on Wednesday, July 1.
 
When will the toss take place for the England vs India first T20?
 
The toss for the first T20I between England and India will take place at 9:30 PM IST.
 
At what time will the England vs India first T20 start?
 
The first T20I between England and India will begin at 10 PM IST.
 
Where will the England vs India first T20 be played?
 
The England vs India first T20 match will be played at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.
 
Where will the live telecast of the England vs India first T20 be available in England?
 
The live telecast of the England vs India first T20 will be available on the Star Sports Network in England.
 
Where will the live streaming of the England vs India first T20 be available in England?
 
The live streaming of the England vs India first T20 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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Topics : India cricket team England cricket team India vs England T20 cricket

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 9:09 PM IST

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