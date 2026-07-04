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ENG vs IND 2nd T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

SonyLIV will stream the England vs India 2nd T20 match through its app and website

ENG vs IND 2nd T20 broadcast details

ENG vs IND 2nd T20 broadcast details

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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India will aim to seize the initiative in the five-match T20I series when they face England in the second game at Old Trafford today, with much of the attention centred on Sanju Samson's place at the top of the order.
 
The opener endured a forgettable outing in the rain-hit series opener, managing just one run off seven balls before India finished on 189/7, powered by half-centuries from captain Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma. With teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting in the wings after an extraordinary rise through the ranks, another failure from Samson could intensify the debate over India's opening combination.
 
 
India will also seek greater urgency from Tilak Varma, while the bowling attack is expected to remain unchanged as the Old Trafford surface is likely to aid spinners.
 
England, captained by Harry Brook, boast a dangerous batting line-up featuring Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Tom Banton. After the first match produced plenty of runs despite the washout, both sides will be eager to secure an early advantage in what promises to be a fiercely contested series. 

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ENG vs IND 2nd T20: Broadcasting details

Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 1 HD Sony LIV app & website
Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App
United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+
United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream
Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay
Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

England vs India 2nd T20 live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs India 2nd T20 be played?
 
The second T20I between England and India will be played on Saturday, July 4.
 
When will the toss take place for the England vs India 2nd T20?
 
The toss for the second T20I between England and India will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
 
At what time will the England vs India 2nd T20 start?
 
The second T20I between England and India will begin at 7 PM IST.
 
Where will the England vs India 2nd T20 be played?
 
The England vs India second T20 match will be played at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.
 
Where will the live telecast of the England vs India 2nd T20 be available in England?
 
The live telecast of the England vs India 2nd T20 will be available on the Star Sports Network in England.
 
Where will the live streaming of the England vs India 2nd T20 be available in England?
 
The live streaming of the England vs India 2nd T20 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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Topics : India cricket team England cricket team India vs England T20 cricket

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First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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