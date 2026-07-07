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ENG vs IND 3rd T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

SonyLIV will stream the England vs India 3rd T20 match through its app and website

ENG vs IND 3rd T20 live streaming details

ENG vs IND 3rd T20 live streaming details

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 9:35 PM IST

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Shreyas-led India will be desperate to end their losing streak as they take on hosts England in the third T20 International of the five-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham today. 

The coin flip of the match went in India's way who opted to field first.  Captain's take after toss:  Harry Brook (ENG): We were undecided but we would have batted first. With this team we never feel you are out of the game. Every game is a big game against India and any nation. We want to go 2-0.  Shreyas Iyer (IND): We are going to bowl first. That was just a hiccup which you can't control but the boys are in high spirits. Every player goes through that phase in their life. Great learning for him and also for the team. By the looks of it I feel it's a beautiful wicket. Prince Yadav comes in for Ravi Bishnoi.  England vs India 3rd T20I playing 11:  England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue  India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy 

 

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ENG vs IND 3rd T20: Broadcasting details

Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Star Sports Jio Hotstar
Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App
United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+
United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream
Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay
Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

England vs India 3rd T20 live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs India 3rd T20 be played?
 
The third T20I between England and India will be played on Tuesday, July 7.
 
When will the toss take place for the England vs India 3rd T20?
 
The toss for the third T20I between England and India will take place at 9:30 PM IST.
 
At what time will the England vs India 3rd T20 start?
 
The third T20I between England and India will begin at 10 PM IST.
 
Where will the England vs India 3rd T20 be played?
 
The England vs India third T20I will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
 
Where will the live telecast of the England vs India 3rd T20 be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the England vs India 3rd T20 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the England vs India 3rd T20 be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the England vs India 3rd T20 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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Topics : India cricket team England cricket team India vs England T20 cricket Cricket News

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 8:59 PM IST

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