ENG vs IND 3rd T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?
SonyLIV will stream the England vs India 3rd T20 match through its app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Shreyas-led India will be desperate to end their losing streak as they take on hosts England in the third T20 International of the five-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham today.
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ENG vs IND 3rd T20: Broadcasting details
|Country/Region
|TV Broadcast
|Live Streaming
|India
|Star Sports
|Jio Hotstar
|Ireland
|TNT Sports*
|Discovery+ / TNT Sports App
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa)
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv Stream
|Middle East & North Africa
|CricLife
|StarzPlay
|Pakistan
|No official TV telecast announced
|Tapmad / Myco (where available)
England vs India 3rd T20 live toss time, telecast and streaming details
When will the England vs India 3rd T20 be played?
The third T20I between England and India will be played on Tuesday, July 7.
When will the toss take place for the England vs India 3rd T20?
The toss for the third T20I between England and India will take place at 9:30 PM IST.
At what time will the England vs India 3rd T20 start?
The third T20I between England and India will begin at 10 PM IST.
Where will the England vs India 3rd T20 be played?
The England vs India third T20I will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
Where will the live telecast of the England vs India 3rd T20 be available in India?
The live telecast of the England vs India 3rd T20 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where will the live streaming of the England vs India 3rd T20 be available in India?
The live streaming of the England vs India 3rd T20 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 8:59 PM IST