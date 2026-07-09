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ENG vs IND 4th T20I: Where to watch live streaming of today's match?

JioHotstar will stream the England vs India 4th T20I match through its app and website

ENG vs IND 3rd T20 live streaming details

ENG vs IND 4th T20 live streaming details

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 11:35 PM IST

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India will hope to avoid another T20I series defeat, which will be on the line when they face England in the fourth match of the five-game series in Bristol today.
 
Trailing 0-2 after a washed-out opener, the Shreyas Iyer-led side must win to keep the contest alive following a crushing 125-run loss at Trent Bridge, where they were bowled out for just 76.
 
Selection remains India's biggest talking point. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has hinted that Sanju Samson could return after being dropped for the last two games, while the management must also decide whether to persist with 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and an underperforming middle order. India will also expect a stronger showing from their spin attack after Varun Chakravarthy struggled in the series.
 
 
England, meanwhile, have few concerns. Phil Salt rediscovered his touch with a fluent 70, while the pace duo of Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue have exposed India's batting with relentless pace and bounce. Another victory would hand the hosts an unassailable series lead. 

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ENG vs IND 4th T20I: Broadcasting details

Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports Jio Hotstar
Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App
United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+
United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream
Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay
Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

England vs India 4th T20 live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs India 4th T20I be played?
 
The fourth T20I between England and India will be played on Thursday, July 9.
 
When will the toss take place for the England vs India 4th T20I?
 
The toss for the fourth T20I between England and India will take place at 9:30 PM IST.
 
At what time will the England vs India 4th T20I start?
 
The fourth T20I between England and India will begin at 10 PM IST.
 
Where will the England vs India 4th T20I be played?
 
The England vs India fourth T20I match will be played at the County Ground in Bristol.
 
Where will the live telecast of the England vs India 4th T20I be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the England vs India 4th T20I will be available on the Sony Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the England vs India 4th T20I be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the England vs India 4th T20I will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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Topics : India cricket team England cricket team India vs England T20 cricket Cricket News

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 11:35 PM IST

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