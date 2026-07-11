ENG vs IND 5th T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

With the series already beyond their reach, India will have one last chance to salvage some pride when they face England in the fifth and final T20I in Southampton today.

Shreyas Iyer's men trail 0-3 after one game was washed out and are still searching for their first victory under the new captain, making this India's longest winless start to a T20I captaincy.

The visitors have struggled to counter England's pace and clever variations throughout the tour, while injuries to Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana have further weakened their bowling attack. England, meanwhile, have excelled in every department.

ALSO READ: BCCI plans review meeting after India's poor T20 show vs IRE and ENG Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Sam Curran have exposed India's batting frailties, while Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell have consistently punished the visitors with the bat. India will hope for a consolation win, but England remain favourites to complete a commanding 4-0 series victory.

ENG vs IND 5th T20: Broadcasting details

Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming India Sony Sports Jio Hotstar Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+ United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

England vs India 5th T20I live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs India 5th T20I be played?

The fifth T20I between England and India will be played on Saturday, July 11.

When will the toss take place for the England vs India 5th T20I?

The toss for the fifth T20I between England and India will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

At what time will the England vs India 5th T20I start?

The fifth T20I between England and India will begin at 7 pm IST.

Where will the England vs India 5th T20I be played?

The England vs India fifth T20I will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Where will the live telecast of the England vs India 5th T20I be available in India?

The live telecast of the England vs India 5th T20I will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the England vs India 5th T20I be available in India?

The live streaming of the England vs India 5th T20I will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.