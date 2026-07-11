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ENG vs IND 5th T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

JioHotstar will stream the England vs India 5th T20I through its app and website

ENG vs IND 5th T20 live streaming details

ENG vs IND 5th T20 live streaming details

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

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With the series already beyond their reach, India will have one last chance to salvage some pride when they face England in the fifth and final T20I in Southampton today.
 
Shreyas Iyer's men trail 0-3 after one game was washed out and are still searching for their first victory under the new captain, making this India's longest winless start to a T20I captaincy.
 
The visitors have struggled to counter England's pace and clever variations throughout the tour, while injuries to Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana have further weakened their bowling attack. England, meanwhile, have excelled in every department.
 
 
Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Sam Curran have exposed India's batting frailties, while Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell have consistently punished the visitors with the bat. India will hope for a consolation win, but England remain favourites to complete a commanding 4-0 series victory. 

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ENG vs IND 5th T20: Broadcasting details

Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports Jio Hotstar
Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App
United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+
United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream
Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay
Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

England vs India 5th T20I live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs India 5th T20I be played?
 
The fifth T20I between England and India will be played on Saturday, July 11.
 
When will the toss take place for the England vs India 5th T20I?
 
The toss for the fifth T20I between England and India will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
 
At what time will the England vs India 5th T20I start?
 
The fifth T20I between England and India will begin at 7 pm IST.
 
Where will the England vs India 5th T20I be played?
 
The England vs India fifth T20I will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
 
Where will the live telecast of the England vs India 5th T20I be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the England vs India 5th T20I will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the England vs India 5th T20I be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the England vs India 5th T20I will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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Topics : India cricket team England cricket team India vs England T20 cricket Cricket News

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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