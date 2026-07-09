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ENG vs IND: Varun, Harshit ruled out of final two T20Is due to injuries

India suffered a double injury blow ahead of the final two T20Is against England with pacer Harshit Rana and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy being ruled out due to hamstring injuries.

Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy

Press Trust of India Bristol
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 11:46 PM IST

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India suffered a double injury blow ahead of the final two T20Is against England with pacer Harshit Rana and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy being ruled out due to hamstring injuries.

The duo sustained the injuries during India's 125-run defeat in the third T20I at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. 

"Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy sustained hamstring injuries in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. The BCCI Medical Team has assessed them and ruled them out of the 4th and 5th T20Is," the BCCI said in a statement on Thursday.

 

India replaced Varun and Harshit with Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna in the fourth T20I.

India have lost the last two T20Is against England, while the first game was washed out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : England cricket team India cricket team

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 11:46 PM IST

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