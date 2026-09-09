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ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Where to watch live streaming of today's Test match?

SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in India for free

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live streaming details

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live streaming details

Our Bureau New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

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Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to salvage pride when they face England in the third and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham starting today. England have already secured an unassailable 2-0 series lead after dominant victories in the opening two Tests, leaving Pakistan battling to avoid a clean sweep.
 
The coin flip of the match went in England's way who opted to field first. Captain's take after toss: Joe Root (England): We're gonna bowl first with the overhead conditions. Looks like a good wicket. We are unchanged. We wanted to try and replicate what we've been doing. This isn't an experiment, this is about winning a Test match. We've been preparing hard. Everyone's found it tricky and challenging. Babar Azam (Pakistan): Not difficult, good opportunity to the new boys. Outside noise is not in out control, we look after ourselves in the group. The new coach helps a lot, he's an experienced coach, we have good communication. [On his own form] Trying my best to do. In white-ball, I have performed well here. We prepared as a batting unit. We have four changes, three debutants and Saim Ayub come in. England vs Pakistan 3rd Test playing 11: England playing 11: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root(c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue Pakistan playing 11: Azan Awais, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abbas 

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England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Broadcasting details

Country / RegionLive TelecastLive Streaming
IndiaSony Sports NetworkSonyLIV
PakistanPTV Sports, Ten SportsTapmad, Tamasha, Myco
UK and IrelandSky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main EventSky Go, NOW
USA and CanadaWillow TVWillow by Cricbuzz
AustraliaFox CricketKayo Sports
UAE and MENACricLifeStarzPlay
South Africa and Sub Saharan AfricaSuperSportSuperSport App, DStv
CaribbeanFlow SportsFlow Sports App
New ZealandSky SportSky Sport Now, Sky Go
BangladeshNot listedTapmad
Sri LankaTV1ICC.tv
 

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live streaming and telecast, ENG vs PAK live toss time

When will the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test begin?
 
The third and final Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Wednesday, September 9.
 
What is the venue of the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test?
 
Edgbaston, Birmingham, will host the ENG vs PAK 3rd Test match.
 
At what time will the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test begin?
 
England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live action will begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
 
At what time will the England vs Pakistan live toss take place on September 9?
 
The live toss for the third and final Test between England's captain Joe Root and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam will take place at 3 PM IST on Wednesday.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in India?
 
Sony Sports Network will live telecast the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in India.
 
How can fans watch the ENG vs PAK 3rd Test for free in India?
 
SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in India for free.

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 2:30 PM IST