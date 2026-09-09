ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Where to watch live streaming of today's Test match?
SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in India for free
Our Bureau New Delhi
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Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to salvage pride when they face England in the third and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham starting today. England have already secured an unassailable 2-0 series lead after dominant victories in the opening two Tests, leaving Pakistan battling to avoid a clean sweep.
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England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|Live Telecast
|Live Streaming
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, Ten Sports
|Tapmad, Tamasha, Myco
|UK and Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go, NOW
|USA and Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|UAE and MENA
|CricLife
|StarzPlay
|South Africa and Sub Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App, DStv
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports
|Flow Sports App
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Sky Sport Now, Sky Go
|Bangladesh
|Not listed
|Tapmad
|Sri Lanka
|TV1
|ICC.tv
England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live streaming and telecast, ENG vs PAK live toss time
When will the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test begin?
The third and final Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Wednesday, September 9.
What is the venue of the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test?
Edgbaston, Birmingham, will host the ENG vs PAK 3rd Test match.
At what time will the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test begin?
England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live action will begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
At what time will the England vs Pakistan live toss take place on September 9?
The live toss for the third and final Test between England's captain Joe Root and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam will take place at 3 PM IST on Wednesday.
Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in India?
Sony Sports Network will live telecast the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in India.
How can fans watch the ENG vs PAK 3rd Test for free in India?
SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in India for free.
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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 2:30 PM IST