England cricket announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup and India tour

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead the 15-member England squad in the upcoming 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, the ECB announced on Tuesday.

The same England squad led by Sciver-Brunt will also feature in the preceding series against India and New Zealand in May-June. This will be Sciver-Brunt's seventh appearance at the global T20 event.

The India women's team is touring England for three T20Is and a one-off Test at Lord's. The T20Is are scheduled for late May/early June, while the Test match runs from July 1013, marking 50 years since the first England women's match at the hallowed venue.

The new name in the England squad was uncapped 18-year-old Surrey spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Warwickshire's Issy Wong and Durham's Lauren Filer who have all received maiden T20 World Cup call-ups.

Surrey's Danni Wyatt-Hodge will play in her eighth T20 World Cup edition.

Somerset's Charlie Dean is the vice-captain and joins a list of impressive all-round cricketers in the squad, with Hampshire fast bowler Lauren Bell set to lead the attack.

Head coach Charlotte Edwards, who captained the side in their victorious 2009 T20 World Cup campaign - also in England - will have more than 960 caps worth of T20 international experience to pick from during the tournament that begins on June 12 at Edgbaston.

And as women's cricket seeks to use the platform of a home World Cup to break into mainstream conversation, stars from across the sporting and entertainment landscape have played their part in revealing the 15 names with a unique announcement film.

Edwards said: "The waiting and wondering is over, we have named our ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad and there is no doubt that it has been incredibly tough to get to these 15 names.

"This is the hardest set of selection meetings I have been a part of because the pool of players to choose from is so strong and so many talented players have put their hand up to be a part of the squad, which is exactly what we want.

"That is the nature of world-class sport, and it is a privilege we don't take lightly to be able to make these difficult decisions.

"An ICC Women's T20 World Cup on home soil is a special moment for the game in this country, and we are all really motivated by what could be ahead for this group of players and what they can achieve this summer.".

Captain Sciver-Brunt added: "We have all been looking forward to this summer and this tournament for some time now and the naming of the squad means it is almost here and we can't wait to get out onto the field and give it everything to win this World Cup again.

"I know how much winning in 2009 meant to the players and to Charlotte Edwards as captain, and being in the team under Heather Knight's leadership for the 2017 ODI World Cup win was incredibly special.

"Now the aim is to do something similar with this fantastic group of players who I know are putting their heart and soul into achieving our goal, and that hard work will continue right throughout the summer as we start with games against New Zealand and India before that tournament begins.".

"We are confident that this squad will head into the first game on June 12 at the Edgbaston in the best possible position to deliver inspiring performances and a tournament for all our fans to enjoy.

"Every player should be extremely proud of their selection. We believe they can go all the way and write the next chapter of England Women's cricket.".

In addition to the T20 World Cup squad, the selectors have also named their squads for the One-Day series against New Zealand and the two T20I series against New Zealand and India that follow.

At the start of a new ODI World Cup cycle, five players are added to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad for the three-match ODI series, with first international call-ups for Kira Chathli and Jodi Grewcock.

Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean and Danni Wyatt-Hodge will miss the ODI series to manage their workloads, and in the case of Wyatt-Hodge the imminent arrival of her first baby.

Sarah Glenn was not considered for selection due to her continued recovery from a broken finger injury.

England Women's squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.