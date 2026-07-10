England crush India by nine wickets in 4th T20I to clinch five-match series

India continued their dismal run, suffering yet another defeat in the ongoing tour of England, going down by nine wickets in the fourth T20I to concede the five-match series here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, India were 48 for 3 in the seventh over but skipper Shreyas Iyer struck an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls to steer India to 158 for seven.

He smashed four boundaries and five sixes during his unbeaten knock.

For England, Jofra Archer (2/20), Josh Tongue (2/36), Will Jacks (1/28) and Adil Rashid (1/49) were among wickets.

In reply, Harry Brooks (79 not out) and Phil Salt (59 not out) smashed blistering fifties as England overhauled the target in just 13.5 overs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Brief Score: India: 158 for 7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 80 not out; Jofra Archer 2/20, Josh Tongue 2/36).

England: 159 for 1 in 13.5 overs (Harry Brooks 79 not out, Phil Salt 59 not out; Arshdeep Singh 1/26). (More to follow)