England crush India in 5th T20I; Buttler and Brook headline 4-0 whitewash
England's win in the fifth T20I also means that they are now the top-ranked team in the T20I rankings, replacing the world champions, India
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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India’s forgettable T20I run in the United Kingdom (UK) concluded with yet another disappointing outing as the Men in Blue lost the fifth and final match of the T20I series at The Rose Bowl in Southampton by 56 runs, handing the hosts a comfortable 4-0 series win.
India will return from the UK with a seven-match winless streak in the shortest format of the game as they lost to Ireland by 0-2 before losing to England by 0-4. The first match of the England series at Chester-le-Street was washed out due to rain.
England, after being invited to bat first, posted a mammoth total of 257 for 3 on the board thanks to a century from Jos Buttler (131 off 64 balls) and an unbeaten half-century from skipper Harry Brook (95 not out off 45 balls).
In reply, India, despite fighting half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (56 off 35 balls) and Tilak Varma (53 runs off 25 balls), could only reach 201 for 8, as the three lions walked away with yet another easy win.
With the win, England have not only registered their first-ever clean sweep in a T20I series against India but have also replaced the visitors as the top-ranked T20I team.
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Fielding under scrutiny again
India's fielding woes resurfaced in Southampton as the visitors put down three catches, allowing England to capitalise and pile up a mammoth 257/3. Harry Brook was handed two lifelines, first when Shivam Dube misjudged a top edge in the sixth over and later when Ishan Kishan dropped a straightforward chance at deep midwicket.
Jos Buttler also survived after Suryansh Shedge spilled a regulation catch at deep extra cover. The missed opportunities proved costly as Buttler went on to score 131, while Brook remained unbeaten on 95, with the duo adding a record 233 runs for the second wicket.
Buttler-Brook's record-breaking partnership
England, after being invited to bat first, completely dominated the Indian bowling as Jos Buttler, with his brilliant century (131 off 64 balls), and skipper Harry Brook, with his fiery half-century (95 not out off 45 balls), broke multiple records with their second-wicket partnership.
Brook and Buttler added 233 runs for the second wicket, which is the second-highest partnership for any wicket in a T20 International by a Full Member nation. Only Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani, with their 236-run partnership against Ireland in 2019, are ahead of them.
Buttler’s 131-run innings is also the highest individual score by an England batter in T20Is behind Phil Salt’s 141 against South Africa in 2025.
Buttler and Brook’s innings powered England to 257 for 3, which is now the highest T20I total by any team against India. The previous best was also by England when they scored 246 at Wankhede earlier this year in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Highest partnerships for any wicket in T20Is (Full Member teams)
|Runs
|Batters
|Wicket
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|236
|Hazratullah Zazai - Usman Ghani
|1st
|Ireland
|Dehradun
|2019
|233*
|Jos Buttler - Harry Brook
|2nd
|India
|Southampton
|2026
|223
|Aaron Finch - D'Arcy Short
|1st
|Zimbabwe
|Harare
|2018
|210*
|Sanju Samson - Tilak Varma
|2nd
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|2024
Highest individual scores for England in T20Is
|Runs
|Batter
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|141*
|Phil Salt
|South Africa
|Manchester
|2025
|131
|Jos Buttler
|India
|Southampton
|2026
|119
|Phil Salt
|West Indies
|Tarouba
|2023
|116*
|Alex Hales
|Sri Lanka
|Chattogram
|2014
Highest T20I totals vs India
|Score
|Team
|Venue
|Year
|257/3
|England
|Southampton
|2026
|246/7
|England
|Wankhede
|2026
|245/6
|West Indies
|Lauderhill
|2016
|227/3
|South Africa
|Indore
|2022
India's winless streak continues
India's difficult run in T20Is under captain Shreyas Iyer also continued as the team added one more game to their longest winless streak in the format. The sequence began with a 0-2 series defeat in Ireland in June 2026, where the hosts registered their maiden international victories over India.
The struggles extended into the five-match series against England. After the opening T20I in Belfast was washed out due to rain, England won all four completed matches to complete a 4-0 series triumph. As a result, India finished the tour without a win in six successive T20Is, comprising five defeats and one no result — the longest winless run in the team's T20I history.
Longest winless streak for India in T20Is
|Rank
|Winless streak
|Period
|Record
|1
|7 matches
|Jun-Jul 2026
|6 defeats, 1 No Result
|2
|4 matches
|Jun-Dec 2009
|4 defeats
|3
|4 matches
|Jul-Oct 2021
|4 defeats
|4
|3 matches
|Aug 2016-Jan 2017
|2 defeats, 1 No Result
What’s next for Team India
With the Southampton loss, India’s T20I campaign in the United Kingdom has finally come to an end as the Men in Blue will now look to make a comeback in the ODI series against the Three Lions, starting Tuesday under Shubman Gill.
In the shortest format, India’s next assignment will be the three-match series against Zimbabwe starting on July 23, where Shreyas Iyer will aim to register his first win as India’s captain in the shortest format.
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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 11:22 PM IST